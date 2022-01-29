NY's Mask Mandate Extended Until Feb. 10

LONG ISLAND, NY — As legal arguments continued over New York's mask mandate Friday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that the mask-or-proof-of-vaccination mandate for businesses would be extended temporarily until Feb. 10. The measure had been set to expire Feb. 1.

Hochul said the situation would be evaluated every two weeks. The announcement came as the Appellate Court weighed arguments regarding the state's mask mandate was legally enforceable.

At a press briefing on Long Island with Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone Friday, Hochul said the statewide seven-day average stood at 6.15 percent and was a bit higher on Long Island, at 7.4 percent.

Hospitalizations on Thursday were down to 8,1000 from a high of 12,600 statewide, Hochul said.

And, she said, 171 people died Thursday of the coronavirus.

"We still don't know much beyond where we are right now, but again, the trend is much more positive. And that is why I want to talk about the fact that we'll have a temporary extension of our business mask or vaccine policy," Hochul said. "That has been a critical tool in driving those numbers down."

She added that the school masking policy remains in effect, " despite the fact that there was a little blip, but we are back on track legally."

A statewide mask mandate remained in effect Tuesday after an appeals court judge issued a stay following a ruling by a Nassau County Supreme Court judge Monday that declared Gov. Kathy Hochul's mask protocols to be unconstitutional.

The state immediately filed an appeal, and New York State Attorney General Letitia James filed a motion to stay the ruling. The stay was granted Tuesday afternoon, with another hearing slated for Friday.

According to ABC7ny.com, the judge at first said there would be a 10 a.m. hearing in downtown Brooklyn, but later told lawyers representing the state and parents who sued over the mandate that he would accept additional written arguments by the end of the day.



Hochul thanked Attorney General Letitia James "for understanding the urgency of us appealing a decision that came forth based on factors that we don't agree with. We happen to think that the Commissioner of Health and Department of Health have a responsibility to protect public health. That is why they do what they do. And we're going to continue to defend that in court. So the appellate decision, the second department, sided with us and let common sense prevail."

An amicus brief had been filed in the mask dispute by a number of districts on Long Island, including Shoreham-Wading River, Locust Valley, Massapequa, Island Trees, Connetquot, Lindenhurst, Plainedge, and Hauppauge.



After the confusion regarding the mandate, parents, students and community members held anti-mask rallies at school districts across Long Island.

According to organizers, the protests were set to unfold statewide after a post by Elaina Prince of Sachem North High School sounded a rallying cry, urging all New York state residents to "pack their public school parking lots", honking horns, making signs and chanting "unmask our kid" and let freedom "ring."

Another "Unmask Our Kids" rally is planned for Monday in Albany at 10 a.m. on the state Capitol steps, with Rep. Lee Zeldin expected to attend.

One North Fork resident, who asked not to be identified, and who attended Thursday's rally in Riverhead, spoke to Patch: "The mandates that the current sitting governor put in place, were, and still are, illegal and unconstitutional. We have to continue to make our voices heard to the school boards and state government, and let them know that we will not give up our freedoms. By us staying out front and fighting for our children's rights, I'm hoping it encourages other parents who may share the same views and opinions to step forward and make their voices heard as well."

Hochul spoke out after the stay was granted: "As governor, my top priority is protecting the people of this state. These measures are critical tools to prevent the spread of COVID-19, make schools and businesses safe, and save lives. We will not stop fighting to protect New Yorkers, and we are confident we will continue to prevail."

Monday's decision overturning mask protocols came after new Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman signed a trio of executive orders allowing school districts to end the mask mandates if they chose to do so.



"A judge declared that Gov. Hochul's mask mandate is unconstitutional, deeming mandates invalid statewide," Blakeman wrote on Facebook Monday, calling the decision "a huge win."

After the stay was granted Tuesday, Blakeman wrote: "It's time for Governor Hochul to stand down and stop disrespecting the rights of students and parents. Mask decisions should be made by families and school boards who have their finger on the pulse of their communities — not Albany politicians. Nassau is normal again, and our county will continue to lead the way as an example for the rest of the state to follow."

Zeldin, R- Shirley, weighed in on Twitter: "Our schools and local communities in New York need more local control and less Hochul control!"









This article originally appeared on the North Fork Patch