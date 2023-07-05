NYS Police: New Rochelle detective fired one round while trying to arrest man accused of stealing

A New Rochelle Police detective fired one gunshot while attempting to arrest a 37-year-old Black man, striking him after he was allegedly stealing from a grocery store Monday, New York State Police said in a statement Wednesday.

At around 4:30 p.m., New Rochelle police officers Kari Bird and Gabrielle Chavarry, along with Detective Steven Conn, confronted Jarrell Garris on Lincoln Avenue, according to State Police, who are investigating the shooting along with the Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah's Office.

Garris, a New Rochelle native, is accused of stealing food from New Rochelle Farms, a grocery store at the corner of Lincoln and North Avenues, which prompted the police response.

New Rochelle Farms on North Ave. in New Rochelle, photographed July 5, 2023, is the market where Jarrell Garris, 38, was seen possibly involved in a theft before police were called on July 3rd. New Rochelle police shot Garris after a scuffle while attempting to place him under arrest on Lincoln Avenue.

What more do we know about New Rochelle police shooting?

Bodycam footage released by the New Rochelle Police Department shows Bird and Chavarry approach Garris on Lincoln Avenue, asking him about stolen food at a nearby store. Garris did not appear to respond.

Garris then crosses the street, with Bird and Chavarry following him. A third officer, Conn, shown further down the street also approaches him.

Police shooting: New Rochelle police shoot man, say he was going for officer's gun

The video then shows Garris in a scuffle with the officers as they attempt to place him under arrest in the middle of the street. Conn calls for a taser, the video shows, and a female officer is seen pulling out her taser.

The video then shows Garris reaching in the direction of one of the officer’s holstered firearms — it's unclear which officer he reached toward.

St. CatherineÕs A.M.E. Zion Church on Lincoln Ave. in New Rochelle, photographed July 5, 2023. On July 3, New Rochelle police shot Jarrell Garris, 38, on the street in front of the church after responding to a possible theft at a nearby market. Garris was shot by police after a scuffle while police attempted to place him under arrest.

The physical struggle causes Garris to topple over a female officer, making it difficult to judge exactly what he may have been grabbing at. In the video, one officer shouts, “He’s got a gun. He’s got a gun.”

In a press release Monday night, the police department said Garris reached at the officer’s gun “in an attempt to remove it from the holster.”

The video provided by the police department ends before the shot is fired. It is unclear why the video ends, and the USA Today Network has filed a Freedom of Information request for the full body camera footage from all three officers.

While Conn attempted to arrest Garris, he fired one round from his department-issued firearm and hit Garris, State Police said. Bodycam video shows a handcuff on Garris' right hand during the struggle.

No additional rounds were fired, state Police said.

Officers used lifesaving techniques, state Police said. Garris was ultimately transported to Westchester Medical Center where he remains in critical condition as of Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the city of New Rochelle did not immediately respond for comment Wednesday evening.

Garris' family said he remains in a coma. Family members declined to comment further on the shooting Wednesday.

On Monday, Garris' father said that Garris had been living in North Carolina with his sister for less than a year. Garris planned to bring his son from New York for the summer.

Garris struggled with mental health issues and had been contacted by New Rochelle Police before for wellness checks, his father said.

In June, Conn was promoted to his detective position from his prior role as a police officer, as the news site Patch reported.

Asher Stockler contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on New York State Team: NYS Police: New Rochelle detective shot man while trying to arrest him