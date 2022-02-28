NYS Republican Convention Starts Today
The event takes place this week on Long Island.
“He was so strong and always very optimistic, but his body just couldn’t take it anymore," Eddie Odney's wife Kinga said.
MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty ImagesMoscow has publicly acknowledged that Russian troops have been killed in action in Ukraine, marking the first time the Kremlin has admitted to casualties among its army since President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of the neighboring country on Wednesday.“Unfortunately, there are killed and injured among our comrades,” Igor Konashenkova, spokesperson for Russia’s defense ministry, announced in a Russian state television address on Sunday. The s
As Ukrainians fight for their lives during the Russian invasion, the extremist lawmaker used their plight to nonsensically push her ideology.
A veteran interpreter broke down in tears on Sunday while translating Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's speech for a German news outlet.In an emotional video shared on social media, the translator, who has not yet been identified, could be heard starting to choke up while interpreting Zelensky's speech for the German news service Welt.She translated part of his speech and could be heard saying, "Russia is on the path of evil. Russia must...
U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield protested to her Israeli counterpart over Israel's refusal to join 87 countries in backing a U.S.-led resolution to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine at the UN Security Council on Friday, Israeli officials tell Axios.Why it matters: Israel has attempted to maintain good relations with both Russia and Ukraine during the crisis, and has even offered to serve as a mediator. But that fence-sitting has resulted in criticism from both sides and now
The State Police Association of Massachusetts is sharing video that shows a tractor-trailer, which was carrying U.S. mail, crashing into the Charles River.
Multiple sources claimed that the AN-225 Mriya had been targeted while it was sitting in a hangar at the Antonov Airfield.
Devastation shows "example of the most vulnerable population so often caught amid the crossfire," Trey Yingst says
Ambassador Mikko Hautala said Finland sees no immediate threat after Russia suggested it would attack the Nordic nation if it were to join NATO.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their first red carpet appearance of the year tonight at the NAACP Image Awards, and they wore true statement looks to mark their receiving the President’s Award
Hilary Farr and David Visentin, of HGTV’s Love It or List It, have undeniable on-screen chemistry, and so fans have wondered for years if the two are married.
NBCAfter opening this week’s show on a somber note, Saturday Night Live avoided trying to mine laughs from Russia’s Ukraine invasion—until Colin Jost and Michael Che took the stage for “Weekend Update.”“President Putin launched the attack with support from allies like Belarus and Tucker Carlson,” Jost began. “Many analysts were surprised that Putin went through with it even though it was obviously going to be a colossal mistake. But he couldn’t back down after all that build up. Kind of like how
The couple offer up a playful take on the chart-topping rock hit. Robert Fripp and Toyah Are Right on Time with The Black Keys’ “Lonely Boy”: Watch Spencer Kaufman
“I didn’t know any of the rules."View Entire Post ›
From The Nanny to the boss: for her first SAG Awards as president of the SAG-AFTRA actors' union, the actress decided to dazzle
John Calipari and his UK players are not shaking hands after games, but the decision is not in response to the Michigan-Wisconsin fight.
Remember that Donald Trump withheld military aid from Ukraine to pressure officials to dig up dirt on the Bidens.
After another harrowing loss last week to the Los Angeles Clippers, the Los Angeles Lakers may now...
Selena Gomez stepped out on the SAG Awards stage barefoot as she and Martin Short presented the award for outstanding female actress in a supporting role
Selena Gomez came ready to make a splash on her first red carpet of 2022. The Only Murders in the Building actress stepped out in a black column gown with a cutout by Oscar de la Renta.