NYSE, Nasdaq halt trading in stocks of Russia-based companies

John McCrank
·1 min read

By John McCrank

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Nasdaq Inc and Intercontinental Exchange Inc's NYSE have temporarily halted the trading in stocks of Russia-based companies listed on their exchanges, their websites showed.

The halts were due to regulatory concerns as the exchanges seek more information following economic sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, said people familiar with the matter.

The Nasdaq-listed stocks halted were Nexters Inc , HeadHunter Group PLC, Ozon Holdings PLC , Qiwi PLC, and Yandex. The NYSE-listed stocks halted were Cian PLC, Mechel PAO and Mobile TeleSystems PAO.

Separately, OTC Markets Group , which provides price information for almost 10,000 over-the-counter securities, said it was seeking regulatory information regarding the sanctions on Russia and their impact on the trading of Russian American depository receipts.

"OTC Markets Group is monitoring and working with Federal regulators and will act in accordance with their guidance and directives as information becomes available," the New York-based company said in an emailed statement.

The Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation, an industry-owned organization that processes nearly all U.S. securities transactions, also said it was assessing the potential impact of the Russia sanctions on the financial system and volatility.

"We are closely watching the situation in Ukraine and are committed to protecting market stability and providing certainty to our clients and the broader industry," a spokesperson for the group said.

(Reporting by John McCrankEditing by Chizu Nomiyama and Tomasz Janowski)

Recommended Stories

  • Crypto exchange Binance blocks Russian users targeted by sanctions

    Crypto exchange Binance is blocking the accounts of any Russian clients targeted by sanctions, it told Reuters on Monday, but will not freeze the accounts of others after Ukraine called for a block on Russian users at major digital currency platforms. "We're blocking accounts of those on the sanctions list (if they have Binance accounts) and ensuring that all sanctions are met in full," a spokesperson for the company said on Monday, declining to give further details.

  • Russia's central bank has closed the country's stock market and instructed brokers to block foreign sales as losses mount

    In an attempt to prevent a total collapse of the Russian ruble, the central bank also more than doubled interest rates to 20% following sanctions.

  • A Morgan Stanley investing chief says the Russia/Ukraine conflict is 'a big deal' for markets and anyone trying to trade it on a short-term basis will likely struggle

    In light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Morgan Stanley's Lisa Shalett discussed the risks of taking a short-term approach to long-term investing.

  • Ruble collapses as new sanctions on Russia hit

    Russia's currency collapsed in overnight trading, with the ruble plummeting against the dollar. Why it matters: The dive shows that the steadily increasing sanctions from the U.S., the European Union and the United Kingdom will inflict massive pain on Russia's economy — the 11th largest on earth — and its people, in a shock that could reverberate throughout the global financial system.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe Russian

  • Strong Insider Buying Puts These 2 Stocks in Focus

    What to make of the markets today? After steep drops in January, February has seen increased volatility, with sharp swings up and down. That, combined with geopolitical tensions, stubbornly high inflation, and a Federal Reserve that is looking to raise rates more aggressively have made the markets – already tough to predict – more uncertain than ever. In times like these, investors could use some clear guide toward the stocks that are primed for gains, but finding one is the trick. Investors wil

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a $233 billion gain from its top 15 stocks. Take a look at how its biggest holdings have performed.

    The investor's company has racked up unrealized gains of 3,800% on Moody's, 1,800% on American Express, and 1,700% on Coca-Cola as of December 31.

  • Down More Than 25% in 2022: 3 Top Stocks Worth Buying This March

    With the highest inflation seen in decades, looming interest rate hikes, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and other market destabilizers, investors have had a dizzying array of risk factors to consider this year. With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three top growth stocks that have fallen more than 25% across 2022's trading and are worth pouncing on. Read on to see why they think these companies are primed to rebound and deliver big wins for investors.

  • 3 Dirt-Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy in March

    Wall Street thinks all three of these stocks could jump by double-digit percentages over the next 12 months.

  • This #1 (Strong Buy) Computer and Technology Stock is a Smart Buy Right Now

    The Zacks Rank offers investors a way to easily find top-rated stocks and build a winning investment portfolio. Here's why you should take advantage.

  • This key factor will determine if a bottom in the stock market has been reached and a rally can resume, quant trading firm says

    "If war, inflation and the Fed tip the US economy into a recession, then historical precedence points to more downside," SIG's Chris Murphy said.

  • Largest cryptocurrencies rise as Cardano rallies

    CRYPTO UPDATE All of the largest cryptocurrencies were up during morning trading on Monday, with Cardano (ADAUSD) seeing the biggest change, rising 7.83% to 91 cents. Bitcoin (BTCUSD) rallied 6.44% to $39,873.

  • Elite investors have formed a quiet consensus: 2022 is going to be very, very ugly for the stock market

    In Insider Weekly: Wall Street's on the verge of a washout, CoStar is undergoing a mass exodus, and Bumble staffers fume over equity.

  • Russia Swaps Signal Record 56% Chance of Default After Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- The cost of insuring Russia’s government debt rose to a record after harder-hitting sanctions on the country prompted Moscow to take emergency measures to shield its financial sector. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldSWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’U.S., Europe Cut Some Russian

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Consider After Their Sharp Declines This Year

    After a stumbling start to 2022, the Nasdaq Composite is still trading well into correction territory. The tech-heavy market index is down 14%, highlighting the punishment many tech stocks have endured recently. Of course, many growth tech stocks have been slammed even worse during this period.

  • If You Invested $25,000 in AbbVie In 2013, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) is one of the top healthcare companies in the world, with a market cap of $256 billion. The stock debuted on Jan. 2, 2013, as a spin-off from Abbott Labs, and it was priced at $35. AbbVie's dividend payout is 3.8%, which is well above the S&P 500 average of 1.3%.

  • W. P. Carey to merge with Corporate Property Associates 18 in cash-and-stock deal valued at about $2.7 billion

    W. P. Carey Inc. , a net lease real estate investment trust, said Monday it has agreed to merge with Corporate Property Associates 18 -- Global Inc. in a deal valued at about $2.7 billion, including the assumption of debt. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter. Under the terms of the deal, CPA:18 shareholders will receive 0.098 of a W. P. Carey stock and $3 in cash for each share owned. That's equal to $10.45 a share based on the trailing three-day volume-weighted average price for

  • Nasdaq Composite loses altitude and Dow sheds 300 points as investors assess Russia sanctions

    The Nasdaq Composite slips after briefly trading positive on Monday as stocks struggle and markets digest the latest sanctions against Moscow.

  • SWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The decision to exclude various Russian lenders from the SWIFT messaging system could result in missed payments and giant overdrafts within the international banking system and spur monetary authorities to reactivate daily operations to supply the market with dollars, according to Credit Suisse Group AG strategist Zoltan Pozsar. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon

  • Why Lordstown Motors Stock Crashed Today

    After a tumultuous last year, electric vehicle (EV) start-up Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) is getting closer to beginning commercial production of its Endurance pickup truck. Lordstown shares fell as much as 19% in early trading Monday and remained down 17.1% as of 11:08 a.m. ET. Lordstown has been working to turn the corner after its former CEO Steve Burns overpromised investors on customer interest and its production timeline.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stocks To Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Master limited partnerships (MLPs) can be great for generating passive income. While these vehicles have more tax complications -- they issue a Schedule K-1 for tax purposes instead of the more familiar Form 1099 -- they must distribute 90% of their taxable income to investors to maintain their tax advantages. Three MLPs that provide big-time yields that they should be able to sustain in the coming years are Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP), Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD).