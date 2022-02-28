NYSE, Nasdaq halt trading in stocks of Russia-based companies

By John McCrank

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Nasdaq Inc and Intercontinental Exchange Inc's NYSE have temporarily halted the trading in stocks of Russia-based companies listed on their exchanges, their websites showed.

The halts were due to regulatory concerns as the exchanges seek more information following economic sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, said people familiar with the matter.

The Nasdaq-listed stocks halted were Nexters Inc , HeadHunter Group PLC, Ozon Holdings PLC , Qiwi PLC, and Yandex. The NYSE-listed stocks halted were Cian PLC, Mechel PAO and Mobile TeleSystems PAO.

Separately, OTC Markets Group , which provides price information for almost 10,000 over-the-counter securities, said it was seeking regulatory information regarding the sanctions on Russia and their impact on the trading of Russian American depository receipts.

"OTC Markets Group is monitoring and working with Federal regulators and will act in accordance with their guidance and directives as information becomes available," the New York-based company said in an emailed statement.

The Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation, an industry-owned organization that processes nearly all U.S. securities transactions, also said it was assessing the potential impact of the Russia sanctions on the financial system and volatility.

"We are closely watching the situation in Ukraine and are committed to protecting market stability and providing certainty to our clients and the broader industry," a spokesperson for the group said.

(Reporting by John McCrankEditing by Chizu Nomiyama and Tomasz Janowski)