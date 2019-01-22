NYSE Operator’s Long-Awaited Crypto Platform Bakkt Announces New Key Vacancies

Bakkt, the cryptocurrency platform created by the operator of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), announced that they are hiring for a number of high-up positions in a tweet Jan. 22.

The Intercontinental Exchange’s (ICE) much-awaited crypto platform published a list of eight evidently new vacancies at the company, all of which are based in Atlanta and New York City. Some of the positions also have Hong Kong, Tokyo, San Francisco, London, Tel Aviv and Singapore listed as available locations.

The page specifies that the company is mostly trying to hire a number of developers, mostly at director and senior levels.

In particular, Bakkt is looking to hire a director of blockchain engineering, a blockchain developer, a director of security engineering, a senior full stack engineer, a mobile developer and a software development engineer in test. Also, the company is looking for a director of finance and at least one institutional sales member.

As Cointelegraph reported on the last day of December 2018, the ICE announced that it “expects to provide an updated launch timeline in early 2019 for the trading, clearing and warehousing” of its Bakkt Bitcoin (USD) Daily Futures Contracts.

On the same day, news broke that the platform had completed its first funding round, raising $182.5 million from 12 partners and investors.

In November, ex-Goldman Sachs partner and founder of crypto investment firm Galaxy Digital, Mike Novogratz, cited Bakkt’s pending launch as a possible catalyst for the crypto market’s next major price action.

