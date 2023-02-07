NYSE plans to compensate brokerage claims after glitch

FILE PHOTO: A trader works on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S.
·1 min read

(Reuters) - The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Monday said it plans to reimburse investors who incurred losses due to a trading glitch last month that caused widespread confusion and resulted in thousands of trades being nullified.

NYSE members had submitted compensation claims for losses, and the exchange could potentially face additional claims from regulators, New York Stock Exchange-owner Intercontinental Exchange Inc said earlier this month.

"In accordance with our rules, we expect to reimburse members 100% for all impacted orders that were received by the exchange," an NYSE spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

"This is part of the protections that come with trading on a transparent, public exchange."

Bloomberg News, which first reported the exchange's move, said the NYSE has notified clients in recent days that it will cover all losses for orders posted or routed to NYSE, while loss-making trades triggered on other venues will not be covered.

The bourse will only reimburse roughly 60% of the claims filed, one of three sources told Bloomberg News.

Retail brokerages submitted thousands of claims to NYSE, seeking compensation for the losses incurred due to a trading glitch on Jan. 24, including brokerages like Charles Schwab and Virtu Financial, Bloomberg reported last week.

(Reporting by Lavanya Ahire and Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

Recommended Stories

  • FedEx Cargo Plane And Southwest Airlines Passenger Flight In A Potential Collision Call At Texas Airport, Safety Board Investigates

    FedEx Corp (NYSE: FDX) cargo plane coming to land at a Texas airport could have collided with Southwest Airlines Co's (NYSE: LUV) passenger jet was taking off using the same runway. The planes came within a thousand feet of each other Saturday morning near a runway at the Austin, Texas, airport, a close call that air-safety officials are investigating. FedEx Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) 767 cargo plane was cleared to land on one of the runways at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, a spokesman for t

  • Vanguard Eyes Bigger Slice of Australia’s $2.3 Trillion Pensions

    (Bloomberg) -- Vanguard Group Inc. is accelerating its push into Australia’s A$3.3 trillion ($2.3 trillion) pensions market just months after launching its debut fund in the fiercely competitive sector.Most Read from BloombergQuake Toll Passes 3,400 in Turkey and Syria as Search ContinuesTurkey’s South Hit by a Second High-Magnitude EarthquakeUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationDell to Cut About 6,650 Jobs, Battered by Plunging PC SalesChina Moves From Contrite to Confr

  • Gabriel Carothers, New Mexico's youngest pilot

    Gabriel Carothers, New Mexico's youngest pilot

  • Chinese balloon, State of the Union, debt ceiling: This week in politics

    Here are three political stories at the forefront of Washington politics this week.

  • New York mayor ending COVID vaccine mandate for city workers

    The United States' largest city by population will also end the vaccination requirements, which began in late 2021, for nonpublic school, early child care, and daycare staff. The mandate will end on Friday if the decision is ratified, as expected, at the upcoming city Board of Health Meeting, Adams, a Democrat, said in a statement. Adams noted that since more than 96% of the city's workers have taken the COVID vaccine "this is the right moment for this decision."

  • 2 Fintechs to Buy in 2023 Before the Next Bull Market Starts

    Financial technology, or fintech stocks, have been some of the worst performers in the bear market. The industry has been hit extremely hard overall, as investors fear the effects of a recession on consumer spending, credit quality, small businesses, and more. Two in particular that look interesting right now are Bill.com (NYSE: BILL) and Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ).

  • 5 Easy Side Gigs That Pay Well

    If you're angling to open a second income stream, the first thing you probably want to know about any side hustle you're considering is what it pays -- but what you should be asking is how hard the...

  • Do You Think White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (WTM) Has a Significant Upside?

    Longleaf Partners, managed by Southeastern Asset Management, released its “Small-Cap Fund” fourth-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund delivered 4.74% in the fourth quarter compared to a 6.23% return for the Russell 2000 Index, while the fund declined -19.27% in the year 2022. Multiple companies across sectors delivered strong […]

  • India's Adani crisis spills over into street protests as losses top $110 billion

    The crisis engulfing the Adani Group intensified on Monday as hundreds of members of India's opposition parties took to the streets to press for a probe into allegations by a U.S. short-seller against the conglomerate which triggered its market rout. Shares in billionaire Gautam Adani's companies have been in free-fall since a Jan. 24 critical report by Hindenberg Research, with group cumulative market losses now topping $110 billion, sparking fears of wider financial contagion. Opposition parties, who last week called for a parliamentary panel to investigate the saga and disrupted proceedings, have questioned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's closeness with Adani.

  • People Are Dying Over Reese Witherspoon And Ashton Kutcher’s Stiff Red Carpet Photos

    “get a room omg!!!” one Twitter user joked about the awkward publicity photos taken at premieres of their upcoming rom-com, in which the two play love interests.

  • Wizards blown out by Cavaliers for third straight loss

    The Wizards have now lost three straight after winning six in a row.

  • Most people hospitalized with the flu have a chronic illness

    ARLINGTON, VA, CHICAGO and DALLAS, February 6, 2023 — Leading health organizations are urging people to get a flu shot if they haven’t already done so. Compared to last year’s mild flu season,[1] the U.S. has already seen more than three times the number...

  • Even as the Market Tanked, Americans Didn’t Touch Their 401(k)s

    Only 6% of investors in self-directed retirement accounts traded last year—the lowest level in more than 20 year, according to Vanguard.

  • What Warriors, Steve Kerr need from Jordan Poole in Steph Curry's absence

    Warriors coach Steve Kerr discussed what the team will need from guard Jordan Poole in Steph Curry's extended absence.

  • A Clear Target Emerges in Tech Layoffs: Middle Managers

    (Bloomberg) -- As Meta Platforms Inc., Alphabet Inc. and other Silicon Valley behemoths look to lighten payrolls after years of feverish hiring, a clear target has emerged: the middle manager. Most Read from BloombergQuake Toll Passes 3,400 in Turkey and Syria as Search ContinuesTurkey’s South Hit by a Second High-Magnitude EarthquakeUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationDell to Cut About 6,650 Jobs, Battered by Plunging PC SalesChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontationa

  • Microsoft Schedules Mystery Event for Tuesday as Company Accelerates AI Investments

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. unveiled plans for an event on Tuesday at its headquarters, leaving the subject open to speculation as the company steps up its bets on artificial intelligence — including adding OpenAI’s ChatGPT bot into its Bing search engine.Most Read from BloombergQuake Toll Passes 3,400 in Turkey and Syria as Search ContinuesTurkey’s South Hit by a Second High-Magnitude EarthquakeUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationDell to Cut About 6,650 Jobs, Batter

  • Ford Gets Rid of Rivian

    The year 2022 was a nightmare for the shareholders of the upstart electric-vehicle maker Rivian. Rivian went public in November 2021, and the stock then rose as high as $180, which was clearly gold for early shareholders like e-commerce giant Amazon and automaker Ford. This cocktail has complicated Rivian's effort to mass-produce its vehicles.

  • Barclays Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 9.5% Yield

    Stocks have started 2023 with a 7% gain on the S&P 500, and 13.5% gain on the NASDAQ. It’s a solid performance to start the year, but will it last? According to Emmanuel Cau, the head of European equity strategy at Barclays, we might not be fully out of the woods yet. "Despite a still sticky labor market, softening US data (ISM down further below 50, weaker housing data) seem to matter for central banks' reaction function, which now appears more balanced between fighting inflation and preserving

  • Jim Cramer’s Favorite Energy and Bank Stock Picks

    In this article, we will discuss the favorite energy and bank stock picks of Jim Cramer. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can go to Jim Cramer’s 5 Favorite Energy and Bank Stock Picks. Jim Cramer is an American television personality, former hedge fund manager, and best-selling author. He is the host of […]

  • The stock market rally is about to crumble, and investors should expect zero upside for equities through the end of the year, Goldman Sachs says

    In a hard landing scenario for the economy, Kostin expects the S&P 500 to fall to 3,150, marking a 24% slide from current levels.