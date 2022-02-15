NYSE set to enter the metaverse with NFT trademark listing

The New York Stock Exchange is set to enter the metaverse after filing a trademark application to register the term “NYSE” for an array of crypto-related products.

Revealed by trademark attorney Michael Kondoudis, the NYSE filed the application on February 10 to register the iconic “NYSE” trademark for several crypto-based products such as downloadable virtual goods like non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and tokens, an online marketplace to buy and sell digital assets and an exchange to enable “cryptocurrency trading services”.

“A new application filed on the 10th says that @NYSE has plans to trademark NYSE for NFTs, cryptocurrencies, digital collectables, and marketplaces to trade and exchange them,” said Kondoudis on Twitter.

The attorney added that NYSE’s entrance into the metaverse was the “latest confirmation that the Metaverse is real” and that it’s “just a matter of when” for more businesses and companies to enter the virtual worlds.

Its foray into the metaverse isn’t the New York Stock Exchange’s first venture into the digital collectables space either.

Last April, NYSE unveiled a series of non-fungible tokens celebrating the ‘First Trades’ of six of its most notable listings.

More details were revealed on a landing page dedicated to the collection on its website, which commemorates the listings of stocks including Spotify, Snowflake, Unity, DoorDash, Roblox and Coupang.

NYSE added that the decision to mint these six was “fitting”, and revealed that many more NYSE NFTs will become available as it continues to welcome “new, innovative companies” to its ‘community’.

The series of digital collectables, which are currently limited to ten of each listing, will be available on crypto exchange crypto.com.