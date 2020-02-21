NYT Publishes Taliban ‘Terrorist’ Op-Ed, All Hell Breaks Loose

Several Afghanistan experts, including the former commanding general of U.S. forces in the region and the chairman of the violence-plagued country’s biggest and most influential news media outlet, expressed outrage Thursday after the New York Times published the uncontradicted peace-talk musings of a man who is arguably one of the world’s most accomplished terrorists.

“It’s a disgrace,” Saad Mohseni, chairman of the Kabul-based Moby Media Group, told The Daily Beast about the op-ed credited to Sirajuddin Haqqani, whom the newspaper identified simply as “the deputy leader of the Taliban.” That is, without reference to his leadership of the mass-murdering Haqqani Network founded by his late father, Afghan warlord Jalaluddin Haqqani.

“The problem with this op-ed is that they’re giving a pretty nasty individual, with a track record [of terrorism] second to none of anyone else on the planet, this platform,” Mohseni said. “The New York Times is a hard place to get an op-ed in. But to have him be able to express his views unchallenged is a disgrace.”

Retired four-star Marine Gen. John R. Allen, who commanded American and NATO forces in Afghanistan during the Obama administration, agreed.

“I am well-versed with this terrorist and his network,” Allen, president of the Brookings Institution, emailed The Daily Beast, “and giving the Haqqani terror network the platform of the NYT for the expression of their views on the so-called peace plan creates a strategic communications coup for Haqqani terror network they could never have imagined or achieved absent this decision by the Times.”

NYT Cuts Controversial Study From Bret Stephens’ ‘Jewish Genius’ Column

New Yorker writer and war correspondent Jon Lee Anderson—who has been reporting from Afghanistan since 1988—said about Haqqani and his cohorts: “These are people who have killed their way to the negotiating table. They have terrorized post-Taliban Kabul and Afghanistan to the extent that it’s almost unlivable…They’ve shown an absolute mercilessness toward any Afghans willing to contemplate any non-Islamist, non-fundamentalist future.”

Anderson noted his New Yorker colleague David Rohde was a Times reporter in 2008 and 2009 when he was kidnapped and held captive for seven months until he managed to escape. The Haqqani Network was implicated in that incident. “Now that they’re at the negotiating table, I suppose that they’re batting their eyes like Bambi.” The Times op-ed, however, “is a very deterministic tactical move by a canny survivor of the jihadist wars who feels himself to be within reach of the prize,” he said.

Times Editorial Page Editor James Bennet declined to answer questions from The Daily Beast, and directed this writer to the newspaper’s spokesperson. "We know firsthand how dangerous and destructive the Taliban is,” the spokesperson emailed in defense of the op-ed. “The Times is one of the only American news organizations to have maintained a fulltime team of reporters in Afghanistan since the start of the war nearly 20 years ago. We’ve also had multiple journalists kidnapped by the organization.

“But, our mission at Times Opinion is to tackle big ideas from a range of newsworthy viewpoints. We’ve actively solicited voices from all sides of the Afghanistan conflict, the government, the Taliban and from citizens. Sirajuddin Haqqani is the second in command of the Taliban at a time when its negotiators are hammering out an agreement with American officials in Doha that could result in American troops leaving Afghanistan. That makes his perspective relevant at this particular moment."

Not everyone within the newspaper seemed comfortable with the op-ed, however.

“The piece by Siraj Haqqani,” tweeted Mujib Mashal, the Times’ senior Afghanistan correspondent, “omits the most fundamental fact: that Siraj is no Taliban peace-maker as he paints himself, that he’s behind some of the most ruthless attacks of this war with many civilian lives lost.”

In the carefully parsed op-ed—which addresses the negotiations for an American military exit among other issues involving the U.S., the Taliban and the Afghan government—Haqqani laments, “Everyone is tired of war. I am convinced that the killing and maiming must stop.”

Haqqani, however, doesn’t acknowledge his responsibility for much of that killing and maiming.