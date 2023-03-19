NYT reporter Maggie Haberman says Trump is 'very anxious' about a possible indictment because he doesn't 'want to face getting arrested'

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference on August 06, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Donald Trump is "very anxious about the prospect of being indicted," the New York Times's Maggie Haberman said.

Trump isn't "excited" about being arrested, fingerprinted, or asking for bail, Haberman said.

He said on Truth Social that he expects to be "arrested" next week in the Manhattan DA's investigation.

Former President Donald Trump is "very anxious" about a potential indictment in one of several investigations against him, New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman said.

Speaking to Jake Tapper on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday, Haberman said Trump remains unnerved by the potential indictment, even as he begins fundraising off of it.

"He's very anxious about the prospect of being indicted for a couple of reasons," Haberman said after Tapper asked about what's happening the behind scenes in Trump's world. "He is aware that there are reasons to believe this could help him politically. We have heard a lot about this morning already. But he does not want to face getting arrested, which is what happens when you get indicted. You get fingerprinted. You get brought in. You have to ask for bail. None of that is something that he is excited about."

Trump predicted on Saturday that he would be "arrested" on Tuesday in the Manhattan district attorney's investigation into the $130,000 hush payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election. Trump's attorneys said they had not received information from the district attorney confirming Trump's claims and that he was basing them "on press reports," Insider previously reported.

In a series of posts on Truth Social, Trump called for his followers to "protest" and "take our nation back," referring to himself as the "LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE" in the 2024 presidential race.

On the offensive, Trump and his staff have also launched a number of attacks on Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, a Democrat.

"He and his folks, his political folks, are preparing for a huge blitz politically to push back on the Manhattan district attorney," Haberman said of Trump. "You saw that start yesterday, although I don't think that his Truth Social posts yesterday morning calling for protests was part of a grand plan. He did it, and a bunch of his aides were surprised by it."

Trump claimed in a post on Truth Social on Sunday that the "Biden Administration, the Democrats, and the Fake News Media began pushing" Bragg on the case. According to Haberman's reporting, Trump's team is attempting to tie Biden to the Manhattan case, alleging a cloud of political corruption over the investigation.

Trump also faces investigations in Georgia and two from the federal government. On CNN on Sunday, Haberman said there may be "potentially multiple indictments" as Trump makes his 2024 presidential bid.

"We are talking about an indictment in Georgia possibly happening in the coming months. We are talking about indictments from the federal government happening in the coming months," Haberman said. "That becomes a lot of freight to carry in a presidential race."

Read the original article on Business Insider