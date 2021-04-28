NYT: Search warrant executed on Giuliani's NYC apartment

Ursula Perano
·1 min read
Federal investigators have executed a search warrant on former President Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani's Manhattan apartment as part of an investigation into Giuliani's dealings in Ukraine, the New York Times reported.

The state of play: The Times reports that Giuliani's electronic devices have been seized. The execution of a warrant, which must be approved by a judge, also signals that the investigation into Giuliani's role in Ukraine during the Trump administration is intensifying.

  • Authorities are questioning whether Giuliani's Ukraine lobbying practices on behalf of former President Trump broke federal law.

  • Trump administration officials had blocked warrants against Giuliani, but the Biden administration's Department of Justice swiftly approved the move.

  • Giuliani had previously called the investigation is “pure political persecution," per the AP.

