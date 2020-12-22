NYT's 'Caliphate' podcast withdrawn as Pulitzer finalist

FILE - This June 22, 2019 file photo shows the exterior of the New York Times building in New York. The New York Times says it was wrong to trust the story of a Canadian man whose claims of witnessing and participating in atrocities as a member of the Islamic State was a central part of its award-winning 2018 podcast “Caliphate.” The 12-part series won a Peabody Award and was a Pulitzer Prize finalist. But it began to unravel when Canadian authorities in September arrested Shehroze Chaudhry on charges of perpetrating a terrorist hoax. He was included in the podcast under the alias Abu Huzayfah. The Times said its journalists should have done a better job vetting him, and not included his story as part of the podcast. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
FILE - This June 22, 2019 file photo shows the exterior of the New York Times building in New York. The New York Times says it was wrong to trust the story of a Canadian man whose claims of witnessing and participating in atrocities as a member of the Islamic State was a central part of its award-winning 2018 podcast “Caliphate.” The 12-part series won a Peabody Award and was a Pulitzer Prize finalist. But it began to unravel when Canadian authorities in September arrested Shehroze Chaudhry on charges of perpetrating a terrorist hoax. He was included in the podcast under the alias Abu Huzayfah. The Times said its journalists should have done a better job vetting him, and not included his story as part of the podcast. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — A high-profile podcast on terrorism from The New York Times that had been a finalist for a Pulitzer Prize was withdrawn as a contest entry in the wake of the newspaper saying the claims of a man central to “Caliphate" could not be verified.

In a statement on Tuesday, the board of the Pulitzer Prizes said it “accepted withdrawal of the entry as an appropriate resolution of this matter.”

The 2018 podcast series, about a Canadian man who said he had carried out atrocities for the Islamic State in Syria, had been named as a finalist in the international reporting category for 2019, which was won by Reuters and The Associated Press.

But the Times said last week that, after the man was arrested in Canada in September for perpetrating a terrorist hoax, it investigated and the man's story didn't hold together.

“We volunteered to return the citation and the Pulitzer Prize Board accepted the offer," The Times said in an email to The Associated Press.

The paper had previously said it would return a Peabody award it had won for “Caliphate,” and the Overseas Press Club of America said it was taking back an honor it had bestowed on the podcast. The story’s central reporter, Rukmini Callimachi, will be reassigned off the terrorism beat, the newspaper said.

Latest Stories

  • Texas attorney general asked Trump administration to revoke COVID relief funds for Harris County

    Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton asked the Trump administration in the spring to revoke millions of dollars in COVID relief for Harris County, which includes Houston, because the funds were earmarked to expand mail-in voting in the 2020 election.

  • How Biden will deal with the Pentagon's generals

    During his 34-year tenure on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, which he twice chaired, Biden took a keen interest in military issues, frequently visiting U.S. forces deployed overseas.

  • Two passengers leave plane by emergency slide before takeoff from NYC

    The passengers were on a flight bound for Atlanta when they opened the aircraft’s cabin door.

  • Pakistan warns India against 'false flag' attacks in Kashmir

    Pakistan's military was on high alert in Kashmir on Monday as its prime minister warned India against carrying out any “false flag” operations in the disputed region after a U.N. vehicle in the Pakistan-held part came under attack. Pakistan blamed Friday's attack on India, implying it was aimed at embarrassing Islamabad and harming relations with the international community. India has denied the allegations.

  • 35 Outdoor Fire Pit Ideas That Are Lit

    Extend the outdoor season and get ready to smell the campfireOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • The disappointing downfall of Dr. Deborah Birx

    Along with Dr. Anthony Fauci, Birx was seen as a potential counter to Trump and those who abetted his worst impulses.

  • Texas veers away from national vaccination guidelines, will prioritize over 65 age group before essential workers

    Texas does not plan on following a federal advisory panel's recommendation that essential workers and people over age 75 should be next in line to receive COVID-19 vaccines after health care workers and long-term care facility residents, the state's health and human services department announced Monday.Instead, people in Texas who are over 65, as well as adults of any age with certain medical conditions considered coronavirus co-morbidities will receive priority. The department's announcement says the decision was reached after a state-level expert panel decided the "most vulnerable populations" should be protected as soon as possible, though it will likely be a few weeks before the state is done with the initial phase of vaccinations.> Texas breaks with CDC ACIP recommendations for next phase of covid19 vaccine prioritization; puts people 65+ and those with medical conditions that put them at high risk next in line after front-line health care workers and residents of long term care facilities pic.twitter.com/o3nDRaQpeZ> > — Meg Tirrell (@megtirrell) December 21, 2020There has been debate about who should receive shots next, with some arguing data clearly identifies age as one of the most significant factors in disease severity. But others believe the federal recommendation is the right call, since essential workers are at greater risk of coming into contact with the virus and don't have the luxury of working from home.More stories from theweek.com Trump's eye-for-an-eye endgame Televangelist Pat Robertson says Biden won, won't be president long, urges 'erratic' Trump to retire Biden says he won’t be a 'lame duck' president, doesn't commit to quickly filing for re-election

  • Big Tech's stealth push to influence the Biden administration

    Silicon Valley is working behind the scenes to secure senior roles for tech allies in lesser-known but still vital parts of president-elect Joe Biden's administration, even as the pushback against Big Tech from progressive groups and regulators grows. The Biden transition team has already stacked its agency review teams with more tech executives than tech critics. It has also added to its staff several officials from Big Tech companies, which emerged as top donors to the campaign.

  • Body camera video released in fatal Texas police shooting of Joshua Feast

    Feast, 22, died after being shot on Dec. 9 when a La Marque officer was attempting to arrest him on outstanding warrants, according to police.

  • Duke and Duchess of Cambridge accused of 'inadvertently' flouting the rule of six

    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were accused on Monday of “inadvertently” flouting the rule of six after meeting up with the Earl and Countess of Wessex with their children at a Christmas attraction. The Cambridges were photographed at Luminate, a woodland walk on the Queen’s Sandringham estate, with their three children, Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two, on Sunday evening. They appeared to be with the Wessexes and their two children, Lady Louise Windsor, 17, and James Viscount Severn, 13. Both groups arrived separately, the Cambridge’s from their Norfolk home, Anmet Hall, and the Wessexes from their home, Bagshot Park in Surrey. They had been given consecutive slots to enter the mile-long illuminated trail, but fellow visitors said the two families were clearly mixing and chatting together. Norfolk is in Tier 2, meaning that only six people can meet up outdoors if not from the same the same household. The whole of Surrey, bar Waverley, is in Tier 4, meaning that residents should not travel into another tier.

  • Afghan officials: Local journalist killed in Ghazni province

    A prominent local journalist was shot dead by unknown assailants in Afghanistan's central Ghazni province on Monday — the fourth to be killed in the war-ravaged nation in just two months. Afghanistan is considered one of the world's most dangerous countries for journalists. Rahmatullah Nekzad was gunned down as he left his home in Ghazni City to walk to a nearby mosque, said Ahmad Khan Serat, spokesman for the provincial police chief.

  • Former FDA chief thinks new mutation of COVID-19 found in the U.K. is 'already in the U.S.'

    Former Food and Drug Administration head Dr. Scott Gottlieb believes the new variant of the coronavirus found in the United Kingdom is "already in the U.S." and a travel ban won't do anything to keep it from spreading in the country.The mutation is thought to be up to 70 percent more transmissible, and because of it, more than 40 countries have banned travel to and from the U.K. for at least 48 hours. Gottlieb told CNBC's Shepard Smith on Monday that at this point, he does not believe a travel ban "is going to prevent this mutated strain from coming into the United States. We're going to have an epidemic that continues to build over the course of the next three or four weeks, we'll reach a peak, and then we'll start to see infection rates decline as we see vaccinations get rolled out."So far, there is no sign this is a deadlier strain, and Gottlieb told Smith "the question is, is this virus going to change the surface proteins in a way that can obviate either the vaccines or prior immunity, and there's no indication that it's doing that right now." However, Gottlieb cautioned that "over time, it will evolve in ways where it can probably obviate prior infection or vaccines to some degree, so we'll probably need to adapt our vaccines over time."As the virus continues to make its way around the world, Gottlieb said "we're going to start to see more of these variants, and that's why it's important to get the population vaccinated and snuff out these infections. The more infections you have, the more chances that these variants start to propagate."More stories from theweek.com Trump's eye-for-an-eye endgame Televangelist Pat Robertson says Biden won, won't be president long, urges 'erratic' Trump to retire Biden says he won’t be a 'lame duck' president, doesn't commit to quickly filing for re-election

  • A white supremacist who has advocated for legalizing child porn was arrested and charged with kidnapping a 12-year-old girl he met online

    Nathan Larson, who unsuccessfully ran for Congress in 2018, has called Hitler a 'white supremacist hero' and admitted that he was a pedophile.

  • S. Korea scrambles jets after Chinese and Russian intrusion into air defense zone

    South Korea said on Tuesday it had scrambled fighter jets in response to an intrusion into South Korea's air defense identification zone by 19 Russian and Chinese military aircraft.

  • Protesters attack police with pepper spray as they try to storm Oregon capitol

    Anti-lockdown protesters that swarmed the Oregon state capitol were pushed out by police as bear spray and pepper balls flew between the two factions, according to reports and footage from the scene. About 300 members of the Proud Boys, Patriot Prayer and other groups arrived at the “Reopen Oregon” rally calling on governor Kate Brown to lift pandemic restrictions as lawmakers met in a special session to discuss stimulus and vaccination distribution measures. Protestors used bear spray against police while entering the building before they were pushed out by police using pepper spray, according to the Statesman Journal, whose photographer was shoved by protestors while capturing the event.

  • 'Good riddance,' China says as Germany leaves U.N. Security Council

    Germany's U.N. envoy, during his last scheduled U.N. Security Council meeting, appealed to China to free two detained Canadians for Christmas, prompting China's deputy U.N. envoy to respond: "Out of the bottom of my heart: Good riddance." Germany finishes a two-year term on the 15-member council at the end of this month and Ambassador Christoph Heusgen plans to retire after more than 40 years as a diplomat.

  • Trump administration officials subpoenaed in probe into alleged 'extensive and dangerous' political interference at CDC

    Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and CDC Director Robert Redfield have both been subpoenaed by a House subcommittee probing allegations of political interference at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.The House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis on Monday subpoenaed Azar and Redfield for previously-requested documents, which committee chair Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.) said was "necessary because the Select Subcommittee's investigation has revealed that efforts to interfere with scientific work at CDC were far more extensive and dangerous than previously known," The Wall Street Journal reports.Earlier this month, Clyburn said that a CDC official, Dr. Charlotte Kent, alleged to investigators that Redfield ordered the deletion of an email showing a Trump administration appointee was trying to interfere with a scientific report amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Axios reports. And on Monday, Clyburn said that the subcommittee has obtained documents showing "Trump administration appointees attempted to alter or block at least 13 scientific reports related to" COVID-19 over a "period of four months."A spokesperson for HHS previously objected to the "subcommittee's characterization of the conversation with Dr. Kent," calling it "irresponsible," per the Journal. Clyburn said the subpoena requires Redfield and Azar to produce the requested documents by Dec. 30.More stories from theweek.com Trump's eye-for-an-eye endgame Televangelist Pat Robertson says Biden won, won't be president long, urges 'erratic' Trump to retire Biden says he won’t be a 'lame duck' president, doesn't commit to quickly filing for re-election

  • Trump promised mass vaccination by spring. To make it happen, Biden could use wartime law.

    President Donald Trump has already used the wartime production law to speed testing and production of medical equipment.

  • Brazilian woman forced into domestic slavery and marriage freed after 40 years

    The officials were tipped off by neighbours after the victim requested them to buy her food and hygiene products

  • U.S. imposes fresh sanctions on Syria in push for Assad to end war

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Tuesday slapped fresh sanctions on Syria, targeting its central bank and blacklisting several people and entities in a continued effort to cut off funds for President Bashar al-Assad's government. The latest action, building on sanctions imposed on Syria earlier this year, marked another round in a U.S. campaign to push Assad's government back into U.N.-led negotiations to end the country’s nearly decade-long war. "The  United States will  continue to seek accountability for those prolonging this conflict," U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.