NYU Stern’s One-Year Tech MBA: 55% Women, 100% Employment

Jeff Spielberg (MBA ‘19) spoke with Professor Melissa Schilling at IBM Watson West in San Francisco after her class, which she taught onsite. Spielberg was a graduate of the Tech MBA’s first class, and also recently was the program’s first exit when his startup was acquired.

Thinking about his pivot, Jeff Spielberg identified two factors as key in deciding whether to go back to school. Speed was the first.

“I didn’t want to take two years off from my career trajectory, but I did want enough time to take a step back to really think through and investigate this pivot,” says Spielberg, a 2019 graduate of the very first cohort of NYU Stern School of Business’ one-year Andre Koo Tech MBA.

“The second thing was finding a program that was uniquely different from what I had done before. I’d never taken a corporate finance class, or accounting, or marketing. This program checked those boxes.”

Jeff Spielberg, Tech MBA ’19

In 2012, Spielberg, 35, an engineer with a background in health care, co-founded River Loop with friends from his undergrad alma mater, Dartmouth College. The company sought to solve cybersecurity problems down to the circuit-board level of device hardware for things like industrial systems, medical devices and the Internet of Things. As River Loop started attracting clients with household names – a mix of large companies and government agencies, including DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency) – Spielberg wanted to devote his full attention to his growing company. But he recognized there were gaps in his business training and industry exposure.

“It just so happened that at just the right time, my wife, who is a Stern alum, saw an announcement for a new tech MBA. I ended up using it as my pivot from a career in product development in healthcare to running my own company,” he tells Poets&Quants.

On April 1, When Two Six Technologies acquired River Loop for an undisclosed amount, it became the first exit for a graduate of NYU’s Tech MBA.

FOR STERN, A NEW TYPE OF MBA

In 2018, Stern launched two brand new, one-year specialized MBA programs: its Andre Koo Tech MBA and its Fashion & Luxury MBA.

The tech MBA was nearly in a class by itself. Cornell University’s Johnson College of Business had launched its own yearlong New York City-based Tech MBA a year earlier, but otherwise many specialized MBAs in the U.S. mirrored their schools’ two-year formats.

The genesis came as Stern was thinking more broadly about the future of graduate business education, and how NYU could differentiate itself in the market, says JP Eggers, vice dean for MBA Programs and academic director of the Tech MBA. While the one-year MBA model has proliferated across Asia and Europe, it hasn’t gathered nearly as much steam in the United States. (Cornell recently announced the closing of its once industry-leading Accelerated MBA due to shrinking enrollment.)

“There was a combination of concerns about broad affordability for an MBA, and one of the best ways to make it more affordable is to shrink the time and the opportunity cost for the students,” Eggers tell P&Q. “We wanted to target areas where the internship wasn’t seen as being as vital, but where we as Stern had great relationships to build experiential learning and exposure that would supplement the lack of a traditional internship.”

NYU Stern Andre Koo Tech MBA students during their West Coast immersion in 2019 at Microsoft’s campus in Redmond, just outside Seattle.

Estimated total cost of the one-year tech MBA is $159,733 for the class of 2023, compared to $244,828 for the full-time program. That does not include the opportunity costs to students for being out of the workforce – one year out for tech MBA students and two year’s out for full-time.

At the rate technology changes, two years out of the workforce can be especially costly. At the same time, industry feedback in Stern’s market research revealed that companies wanted more people with a broader range of both management and technical skills. While large firms and tech companies used to have a lot of highly specialized professionals in, say, business or engineering, they had few people who could bridge across the two. Companies have flipped that calculation. Now they want more people who can speak both languages.

“In validating the market, the main industry feedback was that companies have these really great MBAs who can sell and make a profit, and they have these really great engineers who could code, but they can’t talk to each other,” says Bryan Ramos, Stern assistant dean of Experiential & Global Education. “The product market fit of this tech MBA was really to teach graduates how to do both.”

55% WOMEN, 100% EMPLOYMENT

Even as gender parity continues to be an elusive goal for the majority of MBA programs, here, now, is an MBA that has enrolled more women than men – and in tech no less. For the Class of 2023, Stern’s tech MBA is 55% women, up from the 42% it enrolled for its inaugural class.

Meanwhile, it’s achieved 100% employment for 2 out of 3 of its graduating classes. Because of the highly experiential nature of the program, the third cohort which was set to begin May 2020 was delayed to a January 2021 start-date during the pandemic. The employment figures in the table below show combined totals for the January ‘22 and May ‘22 cohorts because they went through the same recruiting cycle.

Average base salaries have risen from $129,458 to $152,601 over the program’s first five years, while average bonuses have gone from $26,345 to $43,712.

Applications have risen from 182 for the inaugural class of 2019 to 407 for 2023. Enrollment has increased from 33 to 47 during the same period. (See class profiles comparisons below.)

At Stern, the typical scaling number for an MBA cohort is around 60 students. The tech MBA cohort is more workable with two blocks of 25 to 30 students, due to its intensive face-to-face and experiential format.

“I think we’re going to be sitting with this two block model until we figure out whether and if we want to try to scale it more to, like, 80 students,” Eggers says. “We’ve certainly seen application demand remain high. I honestly don’t know if that’s the right next move or whether we continue to keep it at this kind of small, higher touch, very elite kind of program.”

NYU Stern Andre Koo Tech MBA students traveled to Silicon Valley in 2019 as part of their experiential coursework to explore the West Coast tech ecosystem.

EXPERIENTIAL LEARNING

The program’s 52 credits are delivered in 12 months – May to May. (Stern’s traditional two-year MBA has 60 credits). Without an internship, experiential learning is built into each component of the STEM-designated program.

Students complete a 10- to 12-week business core with foundational classes in leadership, marketing, accounting and strategy; and a tech core with courses such as Technical Product Management, Emerging Technologies, Business Analytics, DevOps and Software Engineering, and others. They can further specialize with Stern’s portfolio of more than 200 electives.

They also complete four industry intensive projects and immersions called Stern Solutions, the program’s suite of experiential courses. These are designed in conjunction with the program’s Tech Advisory Board, comprised of 15 industry leaders from New York and beyond. They include executives from Deloitte, Salesforce, Mckinsey & Company, IBM, and the program’s namesake – Andre J.L. Koo, chairman of the Chailease Group.

The summer New York City Immersion is a tour of NYC’s tech and entrepreneurship ecosystem, Ramos says. Industry leaders visit the classrooms throughout the semester, and the students, in turn, visit a variety of company headquarters. They complete a six-week project in design thinking that seeks to solve an industry problem.

In the first year, for example, the MBAs went to Goldman Sachs to learn about Marcus, the firm’s digital wealth management platform, then still in development. “I remember the students leaving and being like, ‘Wow. I never thought I’d want to work at a bank,’ but hearing more about how technology is revamping the industry, they could really see themselves there,” Ramos says.

During the first semester over the summer, Class of 2019 students in NYU Stern’s Andre Koo Technology and Entrepreneurship MBA Program stepped out into New York City for immersion trips to Silicon Alley companies every Friday.

In Tech Solutions, students work in small groups over the course of the fall semester to develop and pitch a technology-enabled solution to a real-world business problem. NYU brings in companies of all different sizes from varying industries, all with unique challenges.

Over two weeks in January, students go to Seattle, Silicon Valley, and Los Angeles for the West Coast Immersion. So, you can imagine the companies they're visiting: Think Microsoft, Amazon, Hulu, venture capital firms, and a host of startups.

“Coming out of that, I was able to be conversational about how different Amazon and Google approach problem solving. That kind of knowledge is sort of fundamental to how the tech industry works now,” Spielberg says. “Understanding how the behemoths work, understanding how the tiny companies down the street from them are approaching gaining market share. Those visits were really, really important.”

Students also complete a go-to-market strategy for innovation projects, creating and articulating a value proposition, determining revenue and costs forecasts, and building a sustainable strategy.

In the spring, students can enroll in other experiential Stern Solutions courses as electives. These may include Tech and the City, Stern Consulting Corps (SCC), or Consulting Lab: Branding + Innovation. In the popular elective Endless Frontier Labs (EFL) – tied to NYU’s 9-month accelerator program for outside ventures – MBAs work alongside industry mentors to help early-stage startups launch and scale their businesses. Say, for example, a startup has created a cool VR framework with applications that could work for both gaming or in medicine, MBAs may be assigned to research the viability of one or the other. All the while, they are being mentored by leaders in venture capital, angel investing, serial founders, innovators at large firms, and technical experts from around NYU.

About half of the MBAs who take the EFL elective are in the tech MBA program, Eggers says. “For students who want to start their own venture or want to work in venture capital, this course is a phenomenal experience.”

All of the experiential projects are tied closely to core curriculum of the tech MBA. “Traditional education has really separated the theoretical nature of academia and the practical nature of work,” Ramos says. “Our goal with experiential education is to deliver them in one product so we’re delivering the theory but also the skill sets they would have gotten in the world of work.”

A WOMAN IN TECH

One of the 26 women in this year’s class is Mahak Chhajer, 31, of India. She started her career in higher education; in fact, she was part of the founding team for Ashoka University, India’s first liberal arts university and one of its premier institutions today. Before enrolling at Stern, she was the founding associate director of the Asian Century Foundation, working to bring development lessons from East and Southeast Asia to her home country. Before the pandemic, her foundation was working on education-related policy briefs and priorities for the Indian government like using digital technologies in vocational skill training, for example.

“Working with universities, working with the government, literally everything is dependent on your in-person connections to people. When COVID happened, literally overnight, all of my programs shut down,” Chhajer tells P&Q. “It shook me up a little bit; it was a strong reminder of the fact that technology is more important than ever, and it's not going anywhere.”

Mahak Chhajer, Tech MBA '23

While it took a few months to adapt to pandemic shutdowns, Chhajer’s company ended up creating an ed tech platform – AsiaSlate –that enrolled more than 150 learners within three weeks of launch. Chhaljer was leading the team, but she didn’t feel like she was in a position to make some decisions because she didn’t have the background.

“This is something we discuss a lot in the Tech MBA program. I didn’t come in with this idea that I would suddenly start coding. But, I want to be able to talk about technology as an insider. I want to talk to the developers, talk to the coders, talk to the team, and really guide them and understand where the product needs to go.”

This semester, Chhaljer is working with a large company (which she can’t disclose) on an environmental sustainability project as part of the Tech Solutions immersion. Beyond just proposing a solution to the company, if their proposal is good enough, they’ll get the chance to actually see it put into action.

Because it’s just one year, recruitment begins very quickly. Chhaljer has already accepted a new position for after graduation: She will join McKinsey & Company’s Digital Consulting Practice in their San Francisco office.

“The kind of support the program gives was very valuable to me, both in finding the right resources quickly and how willing alumni are to give you time in the middle of their busy days,” she says.

“We don’t have a summer internship, but they help us actually be in a position where we are ready to interview. For me, this whole idea of paying it forward – that you will get help and support from these alumni and then you will help the next generation – is pretty special.”

