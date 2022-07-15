At NZ$0.94, Is Oceania Healthcare Limited (NZSE:OCA) Worth Looking At Closely?

While Oceania Healthcare Limited (NZSE:OCA) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NZSE, rising to highs of NZ$1.07 and falling to the lows of NZ$0.91. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Oceania Healthcare's current trading price of NZ$0.94 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Oceania Healthcare’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Oceania Healthcare?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 10.98x is currently trading in-line with its industry peers’ ratio, which means if you buy Oceania Healthcare today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. In addition to this, it seems like Oceania Healthcare’s share price is quite stable, which could mean there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s trading around the price multiples of other industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What does the future of Oceania Healthcare look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 45% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Oceania Healthcare. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in OCA’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at OCA? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on OCA, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for OCA, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. For example - Oceania Healthcare has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

