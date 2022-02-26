At NZ$1.29, Is It Time To Put Kathmandu Holdings Limited (NZSE:KMD) On Your Watch List?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Kathmandu Holdings Limited (NZSE:KMD), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NZSE over the last few months, increasing to NZ$1.60 at one point, and dropping to the lows of NZ$1.29. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Kathmandu Holdings' current trading price of NZ$1.29 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Kathmandu Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

View our latest analysis for Kathmandu Holdings

Is Kathmandu Holdings still cheap?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Kathmandu Holdings’s ratio of 14.5x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 12.37x, which means if you buy Kathmandu Holdings today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe Kathmandu Holdings should be trading in this range, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Kathmandu Holdings’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Kathmandu Holdings look like?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Kathmandu Holdings' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 62%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in KMD’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at KMD? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on KMD, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for KMD, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. For example - Kathmandu Holdings has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Kathmandu Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

