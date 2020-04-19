At NZ$12.30, Is It Time To Put Ryman Healthcare Limited (NZSE:RYM) On Your Watch List?

Ryman Healthcare Limited (NZSE:RYM), which is in the healthcare business, and is based in New Zealand, received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NZSE over the last few months. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Ryman Healthcare’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Ryman Healthcare?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Ryman Healthcare’s ratio of 17.84x is trading in-line with its industry peers’ ratio, which means if you buy Ryman Healthcare today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Ryman Healthcare’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Ryman Healthcare?

NZSE:RYM Past and Future Earnings April 19th 2020 More

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 36% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Ryman Healthcare. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? RYM’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at RYM? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on RYM, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for RYM, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

