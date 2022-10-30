At NZ$3.26, Is Comvita Limited (NZSE:CVT) Worth Looking At Closely?

Comvita Limited (NZSE:CVT), might not be a large cap stock, but it maintained its current share price over the past couple of month on the NZSE, with a relatively tight range of NZ$3.14 to NZ$3.43. However, does this price actually reflect the true value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Comvita’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Comvita?

The stock is currently trading at NZ$3.26 on the share market, which means it is overvalued by 34% compared to my intrinsic value of NZ$2.43. This means that the buying opportunity has probably disappeared for now. In addition to this, it seems like Comvita’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to fall back down to an attractive buying range, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

Can we expect growth from Comvita?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Comvita's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in CVT’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe CVT should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CVT for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for CVT, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

