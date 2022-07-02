At NZ$8.75, Is Ryman Healthcare Limited (NZSE:RYM) Worth Looking At Closely?

Ryman Healthcare Limited (NZSE:RYM), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NZSE, rising to highs of NZ$10.35 and falling to the lows of NZ$8.31. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Ryman Healthcare's current trading price of NZ$8.75 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Ryman Healthcare’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Ryman Healthcare?

Ryman Healthcare appears to be overvalued by 37% at the moment, based on my discounted cash flow valuation. The stock is currently priced at NZ$8.75 on the market compared to my intrinsic value of NZ$6.38. This means that the buying opportunity has probably disappeared for now. Furthermore, Ryman Healthcare’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its true value, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

What does the future of Ryman Healthcare look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Ryman Healthcare, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? If you believe RYM is currently trading above its value, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. Given the risk from a negative growth outlook, this could be the right time to reduce your total portfolio risk. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on RYM for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. Price climbed passed its true value, in addition to a risky future outlook. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Should the price fall in the future, will you be well-informed enough to buy?

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Ryman Healthcare (2 are concerning!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

