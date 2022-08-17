NZ central bank hikes rates 50 bps, signals aggressive tightening pace

FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians walk near the main entrance to the Reserve Bank of New Zealand located in central Wellington, New Zealand
Lucy Craymer
·3 min read

By Lucy Craymer

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand's central bank on Wednesday delivered its seventh straight interest rate hike and signalled a more hawkish tightening path over coming months to restrain stubbornly high inflation.

The aggressive tone of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) statement warning of future hikes being brought forward lifted the local dollar and pushed swap rates higher.

The RBNZ raised the official cash rate (OCR) by 50 basis points to 3.0% as expected, a level not seen since September 2015, and crucially, it now sees rates at 4.0% by early next year, compared to a previous projection of 3.7%.

"It remains appropriate to continue to tighten monetary conditions at pace to maintain price stability and contribute to maximum sustainable employment," the central bank said in a statement.

The RBNZ also increased the projected peak for the cash rate to 4.1% where it expects it to remain into 2024.

"The overall tone of the policy assessment was hawkish. Inflation remains the focus," ANZ bank economists said.

Markets were quick to price in the more aggressive outlook.

Bank bill futures for March slid 13 ticks to 95.76, while two-year swap rates rose 6 basis points to a three-week top of 3.97%. The New Zealand dollar rose 0.4% to $0.6360.

"It's hawkish compared to expectations, in both raising the OCR track and the tone," said Imre Speizer, head of NZ Markets Strategy at Westpac.

"They're more worried about the labour market, that's sticking out. They put a new sentence in there to say inflation remains too high and the labour market remains too tight."

COST PRESSURES

All 23 economists polled by Reuters had expected the central bank's policy committee to lift the cash rate by 50 basis points, but there was some division about where rates would peak and if it might need to cut them next year.

"Committee members agreed that monetary conditions needed to continue to tighten until they are confident there is sufficient restraint on spending to bring inflation back within its 1-3% per annum target range," the central bank said.

Inflation has been running at three-decade highs hitting 7.3% in the second quarter even though the RBNZ has been a front-runner among central banks in withdrawing pandemic-era stimulus. The cash rate has risen rapidly from a record low of 0.25% in October.

In the first quarter, New Zealand's economy unexpectedly contracted due to a surge in COVID-19 cases and growth is expected to be restrained over coming quarters due to tightening financial conditions.

The RBNZ's statement on Wednesday reinforced its priority was on preventing inflation from getting out of hand even at the expense of growth.

"The war in Ukraine has put upward pressure on global commodity prices, especially oil and food, and disrupted global trade," the central bank said.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer in Wellington, additional reporting by Wayne Cole in Sydney; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Recommended Stories

  • OECAI Obtains a Dubai Virtual Asset License for Its Proficient Services

    OECAI has obtained a virtual asset services license from Dubai.

  • Baby formula supplies improving, say U.S. retailers Walmart and Target

    Considering the still-existing supply constraints, Target said it will continue with the purchase restrictions both at its stores and online. The shortage that began due to pandemic-induced supply chain issues worsened in February when Abbott Laboratories, the biggest U.S. supplier, recalled some products and closed a manufacturing plant after reports of bacterial infections. In response, U.S. health regulators relaxed import policies and shipped in millions of cans of emergency supplies from companies such as Nestle SA and Reckitt Benckiser.

  • Walmart+, the retailer's Prime competitor, will add Paramount+ access as a new perk

    Walmart is partnering with Paramount Global to offer its streaming service, Paramount+, to members of Walmart's own free shipping program and Amazon Prime rival, Walmart+. The deal was first confirmed by The Wall Street Journal on Monday afternoon, following recent news of the retailer's discussions with major media companies about such an arrangement. Walmart has now officially announced the news of its agreement but did not say when access to the steaming service would roll out to Walmart+ members.

  • Qualcomm Stock Shows Improved Relative Price Strength

    Qualcomm stock saw a welcome improvement to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating on Monday, with an upgrade from 67 to 77. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, one factor to watch closely is relative price strength. Over 100 years of market history shows that the market's biggest winners often have an RS Rating north of 80 as they begin their largest runs.

  • Is No One At Nike Working This Week?

    While professional social media platform LinkedIn and dating app Bumble had already experimented with collective time off for workers, the corporate ripples truly began with Nike . "In a year (or two) unlike any other, taking time for rest and recovery is key to performing well and staying sane," Matt Marrazzos, Nike's senior manager of global marketing science, wrote to employees at the time. Both the corporate headquarters in Beaverton, Ore., and three Air Manufacturing design labs with over 1,500 employees are closed for a collective paid vacation from Aug. 15 to 19.

  • Lumentum Stock Falls As Outlook Misses Amid NeoPhotonics Purchase

    Lumentum on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and sales that topped estimates. But shares fell as guidance came in below views.

  • Gold struggles for direction as investors await Fed minutes

    (Reuters) -Gold struggled for momentum on Wednesday, as investors awaited minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting that could offer clues on further interest rate hikes amid signs of easing inflation. Spot gold was flat at $1,775.91 per ounce, as of 0242 GMT, after hitting its lowest since Aug. 8 at $1,770.86 on Tuesday. "If we are going to get a more hawkish view from the Fed on rate hikes, that's going to be somewhat negative for gold in terms of its core appeal for investors."

  • Lumentum (LITE) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Lumentum (LITE) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 8.89% and 0.07%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 'Big Short' fund manager Burry dumps portfolio, buys prison stock

    Scion Asset Management fund manager Michael Burry, who rose to fame with timely bets against housing ahead of the 2008 financial crisis, in the last quarter dumped a dozen bullish positions and replaced them with a new stake in prison company Geo Group Inc, according to filings released on Monday. Shares of Geo Group rose 12% on Monday, the largest one-day rally in the company since June 2021, according to Refinitv data. At current prices, Burry's position is worth approximately $3.9 million.

  • Apple suppliers to make Apple Watch and MacBook in Vietnam - Nikkei

    Apple's Chinese suppliers Luxshare Precision Industry and iPhone assembler Foxconn have started test production of Apple Watch and MacBook in Northern Vietnam, the report added. Apple has been shifting some areas of iPhone production from China to other markets, including India, where it started manufacturing iPhone 13 this year, and is also planning to assemble iPad tablets.

  • Is the Stock Market’s Recovery the Real Deal or a Head Fake? An Advisor Weighs In.

    Major stock indexes are way up since mid-June, but many investors fear this is a bear-market rally. Barron’s Advisor asked financial advisors to weigh in.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Goldman Sachs Predicts Will Surge Over 40%

    The stock market is finding support right now from two directions, a perception that the Fed is turning slightly dovish and will be a little less aggressive on its rate hikes going forward, and the Q2 earnings, which are coming in better than analysts had feared. The S&P 500 might still be down 10% for the year, but the index has gained 17% since its mid-June low, and with the macro environment appearing friendlier, investors will be hoping the change of sentiment won’t be a temporary one. Again

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Loads Up on These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    In the last month, both the S&P and the NASDAQ climbed back out of bear territory, and are registering 10% and 13% gains respectively. It’s enough to make investors' heads spin. Let's not forget, the markets presented investors with a bearish challenge in 1H22, with 6 straight months of losses. Headwinds, in the form of supply chain problems, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, inflation at generational high levels, rising interest rates, all combined to give investors the shivers. For the retail inve

  • 'Dr Doom' economist Nouriel Roubini says investors are 'delusional' if they expect the Fed to pivot to cutting interest rates next year

    Stocks have rallied over the past month, with investors hoping the Fed pivots to cut interest rates. That's "delusional," according to Roubini.

  • These Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Can Bring Major Compounding to Your Portfolio

    Although each individual dividend payment might seem small on its own, when you harness them to drive compound growth, they can work wonders.

  • Is Annaly Capital Management (NLY) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

    Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

  • “Winter Coming”: Michael Burry Sells These 11 Stocks to Brace for Impact

    In this article, we discuss Michael Burry’s latest warnings about the economic outlook and the 11 stocks he is selling to brace for impact. If you want to read about five prominent stocks he dumped ahead of the economic crisis, click Michael Burry Sells These 5 Stocks to Brace for Impact. Michael Burry of “The […]

  • Mr. Big Short Michael Burry Makes a Shocking Decision

    The investor, who successfully bet against the U.S. mortgage market before the 2008 financial crisis, has just made a huge gamble.

  • Markets have misinterpreted the most recent statements from the Fed - and its likely the central bank will push rates past 4%, former New York Fed president says

    Rate cuts wont come as soon as investors think, and the Fed still has a long way to go before reaching its 2% inflation target.

  • A new bull market for stocks has begun. Here are the 3 technical signals that prove it.

    "The technical conditions of this market appear ripe for the start of a new bull market rather than a retest," LPL's Jeffrey Buchbinder said.