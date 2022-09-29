NZ foreign minister says superpowers must listen to needs of Pacific

New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong speak to the media following a bilateral meeting, in Wellington
Lucy Craymer
·1 min read

By Lucy Craymer

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand's foreign minister said on Thursday that the United States and China should engage with the Pacific through the Pacific Islands Forum, and work to address the needs of the region.

Nanaia Mahuta said at the New Zealand Foreign Affairs and Trade select committee hearing that she had conveyed to the United States that it was important for them and any other superpower to engage with the Pacific using existing systems.

She added that reflecting on unsuccessful efforts by China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi to turn bilateral relations into a mulitilateral agreement showed the Pacific is starting to think about how it wants to see its security interests reflected.

I think it is not "altogether comfortable with either superpower," she said.

Although the United States has considered the Pacific its maritime backyard since World War Two, China's influence has been increasing in recent years. Some of the Pacific nations have complained about being caught in the middle of the superpowers' battle for influence.

The United States is holding a two-day summit with Pacific leaders that is focusing on issues such as climate change and health. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken had said that the U.S. and attending countries had agreed on "a declaration of partnership between the U.S. and the Pacific."

Mahuta said she had told partners of the Blue Pacific meetingthat listening to Pacific nations and their needs is crucial.

"It's really important that we coordinate and collaborate in key areas that can help with the Pacific achieve its priorities," she added.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

Recommended Stories

  • Russia to Boycott 2023 Oscars, Members of Russia’s Oscar Committee Resign in Protest

    Pro-Putin filmmaker Nikita Mikhailkov said "it didn't make sense" for the Oscars to award Russia as the US "denies its existence." Russia to Boycott 2023 Oscars, Members of Russia’s Oscar Committee Resign in Protest Abby Jones

  • Turkey bows to US pressure, cuts Russian bank ties

    Turkey's booming wartime trade with Moscow took a giant step back on Wednesday with confirmation that the last three banks still processing Russian card payments were pulling out under pressure from Washington.

  • NMIXX Is Loewe's Newest Brand Ambassador

    Loewe is welcoming two new global brand ambassadors to its family -- K-pop group NMIXX and Chinese...

  • Fresno City Council to vote on termination of city controller

    The controller is in charge of the city's financial activities, responsible for financial planning, fund investment and revenue enhancement, accounting and auditing, risk management, license and business tax, and utilities billing and collection.

  • North Korea Fires Missiles Ahead of Kamala Harris DMZ Visit

    North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles off its eastern coast on Wednesday a day before US Vice President&nbsp;Kamala Harris&nbsp;was set to visit the demilitarized zone dividing the two Koreas.&nbsp;Meanwhile, President&nbsp;Joe Biden&nbsp;is seeking to mend ties with Pacific Island nations following years of neglect at a first-ever White House summit. Stephen Engle reports on Bloomberg Television.

  • Democrats strip Manchin's permitting reform bill from must-pass government funding measure after both Republicans and progressives pledged to vote against it

    Manchin had made a side deal on permitting reform with Chuck Schumer in order to secure his vote for the Inflation Reduction Act.

  • Analysis-Truth or bluff? Why Putin's nuclear warnings have the West worried

    President Vladimir Putin's latest warning that he is ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia amid the war in Ukraine has made a troubling question much more urgent: Is the former KGB spy bluffing? Putin cautioned it was no bluff, and Western politicians, diplomats and nuclear weapons experts are divided. Putin's warning, which was followed by a more specific threat to use a nuclear weapon in Ukraine from an ally, might mean the Kremlin is considering an escalation after Russia annexes four Ukrainian regions which it only partly occupies.

  • Ginni Thomas to speak with Jan. 6 committee this week

    Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) announced on Wednesday that Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, is scheduled to meet with the Jan. 6 select committee this week. “Our expectation at this point is that we will talk to Ms. Thomas, and we have no indication to the contrary,” Thompson, the chairman…

  • Russia’s Gazprom threatens to impose sanctions on Ukraine’s Naftogaz

    Russian national gas company Gazprom has threatened Ukraine’s state-owned oil and gas company Naftogaz of Ukraine with sanctions and the suspension of financial operations because of new international arbitration proceedings initiated by the Ukrainian company, Gazprom in a statement on Telegram messenger on Sept. 27.

  • Game of Thrones ' Maisie Williams Recalls Her "Traumatic" Childhood

    Game of Thrones' Maisie Williams shared how her painful past has affected her growing up. See what she had to say about her childhood.

  • The IMF delivered an embarrassing blow to the UK government

    The International Monetary Fund (IMF) issued an extraordinarily critical statement of the UK’s growth plans, which largely relies on unfunded tax cuts, on Tuesday (Sept. 27). It’s the latest blow to the Trussonomics school of thought espoused by the three-week old UK government.

  • Lawmakers, unions press U.S. airlines to hold off on stock buybacks

    Labor unions and some U.S. lawmakers are pressing airlines not to resume stock buybacks after a COVID assistance prohibition expires this week. Representative Peter DeFazio, a Democrat who chairs the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, is holding a hearing on Thursday on investing in transportation workers that will discuss the issue. DeFazio is circulating a letter to colleagues seen by Reuters that urges airlines to "refrain from initiating stock buybacks ... at least until air carriers are able to publish and fulfill schedules that meet demand; staff flights and key personnel positions appropriately; and return service to every community."

  • Indonesia touts KF-21 fighter jet need, but is mum on laggard payments

    Jakarta's budget has come under pressure, exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

  • VP Harris to visit DMZ after North Korean missile tests

    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is capping her four-day trip to Asia with a stop at the heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone dividing the Korean Peninsula as she tries to demonstrate the U.S. commitment to the security of its Asian allies. The visit on Thursday comes on the heels of North Korea’s latest missile launches and amid fears that it may conduct a nuclear test. Visiting the DMZ has become something of a ritual for American leaders hoping to show their resolve to stand firm against aggression.

  • Biden looks to win over Pacific Island leaders at summit

    President Joe Biden is hosting Pacific Island leaders for a two-day summit as the U.S. looks to counter China’s military and economic influence in the region. Pacific Island leaders, meanwhile, see an even more pressing concern: climate change. Secretary of State Antony Blinken kicked off the summit on Wednesday with a luncheon for the Pacific Island leaders and other senior officials from the region.

  • Arizona museum exhibit marks end to de Kooning painting saga

    After a Willem de Kooning painting worth millions was brazenly stolen in 1985 from an Arizona museum, the staff clung to the hope that it would turn up one day. “I would kind of imagine what would that look like,” said Olivia Miller, interim director and exhibitions curator at the University of Arizona Museum of Art in Tucson. The 1955 oil painting by the Dutch-American abstract expressionist is finally back home and ready to be shown.

  • Exclusive-Russia aiming to fly solo without Airbus and Boeing

    Russia's aviation industry will aim to go it alone without the West, using locally built parts to produce 1,000 airliners by 2030 and end a reliance on Boeing and Airbus, state-owned engineer Rostec said. The remarks from Rostec, a vast state corporation headed by a close ally of President Vladimir Putin that includes Russia's only manufacturer of civil aircraft, are the strongest indication yet that the country's aviation sector sees the confrontation with the West as a permanent schism.

  • Medvedev makes forecast about nuclear strike on Ukraine

    STANISLAV POHORILOV - TUESDAY, 27 SEPTEMBER 2022, 11:54 Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council believes that Russia can launch a nuclear strike on Ukraine with impunity, since NATO countries will not take retaliatory steps, worrying about their own security.

  • An off-duty Massachusetts National Guard member aggressively confronted a tour bus full of senior citizens thinking they were migrants

    In a livestream of the pursuit, the off-duty officer slammed US immigration policy and referenced DeSantis' sending migrants to Martha's Vineyard.

  • Trump Sidelines $3M Attorney And Inspires Hilarious Twitter Speculation

    "Obviously this means the lawyer must have given Trump actual legal advice," mused one social media wit.