NZ hostel fire was not deliberate, police say

STORY: Police were working on the assumption that fewer than 10 people have died, but that others from the building were still unaccounted for, said Dion Bennett, New Zealand Police acting Wellington District Commander.

The blaze broke out on the top floor of Loafers Lodge in the Wellington neighborhood of Newtown just after midnight, police said, causing major structural damage that is hampering recovery efforts.

Police said they will not have more information until the 92-room building is safe to enter, which they expect will happen sometime on Wednesday (May 17).