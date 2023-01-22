NZ Labour Party Caucus Confirms Hipkins as Leader, MP Says

Tracy Withers

(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s Labour Party caucus has confirmed Chris Hipkins as leader and therefore the nation’s 41st prime minister, Labour parliamentarian Shanan Halbert said in a tweet.

Carmel Sepuloni has been selected as deputy prime minister, Halbert said.

