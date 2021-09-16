NZ says Australia's new nuclear submarines must stay out of its waters

A man kitesurfs on a warm spring day on Kohimarama bay in Auckland
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Thursday that Australia's new nuclear-powered submarines would not be allowed in its territorial waters under a long standing nuclear free policy.

A new Indo-Pacific security partnership announced by U.S. President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, will see the United States and Britain provide Australia with the technology and capability to deploy nuclear-powered submarines.

The Indo-Pacific deal is widely seen as a counter to China's growing influence in the region.

"I discussed the arrangement with Prime Minister Morrison last night," Ardern said at a news conference.

"I am pleased to see that the eye has been turned to our region from partners we work closely with. It's a contested region and there is a role that others can play in taking an interest in our region. But the lens we will look at this from will include stability," she said.

However, Ardern said the nuclear-powered submarines would not be allowed in New Zealand waters under a 1984 nuclear-free zone policy.

"Certainly they couldn't come into our internal waters.

No vessels that are partially or fully powered by nuclear energy is able to enter our internal borders," she said.

Ardern said the new Indo-Pacific grouping does not change the security and intelligence ties of New Zealand, which is a member of the Five Eyes, a post-war intelligence grouping that also includes the United States, Britain, Australia and Canada.

"This is not a treaty level arrangement. It does not change

our existing relationship including Five Eyes or our close partnership with Australia on defence matters," she said.

Ardern, who is in her second term in office, has looked to focus on a more independent foreign policy that is not loyal to any major bloc.

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has said she was uncomfortable with expanding the role of the Five Eyes, drawing criticism from Western allies who said New Zealand was reluctant to criticise China due to its trade ties.

China is New Zealand's largest trading partner.

(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Australia Irks France With Sudden U.S.-U.K. Nuclear Sub Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia is joining a new Indo-Pacific security partnership with the U.S. and U.K. that will allow it to acquire nuclear-powered submarines, sparking a rift with France at a time when the Biden administration is pushing allies to counter Chinese assertiveness.Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, U.S. President Joe Biden and U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the security partnership in a virtual meeting on Wednesday. France said the move halted a 2016 deal with Fren

  • Air New Zealand studying how to add low-emissions planes to fleet

    Air New Zealand Ltd said on Thursday it was studying how it could use low-carbon technologies like electric, hybrid or hydrogen powered planes to dramatically reduce emissions from shorter and regional flights as soon as 2030. The airline signed a memorandum of understanding with Airbus SE to research the impact hydrogen planes would have on Air New Zealand's network, operations and infrastructure. Airbus said it is hoping to bring a hydrogen plane to market by 2035 - a goal some industry officials and analysts believe to be ambitious.

  • Putin in self-isolation after members of inner circle test positive for COVID-19

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has entered self-isolation after several members of his inner circle tested positive for COVID-19.

  • Texas’s largest companies stay silent on state abortion ban despite outrage

    Corporations, including American Airlines and ExxonMobil, have not made statements about the ban that all but outlaws abortion Women protest against the six-week abortion ban at the capitol in Austin, Texas, on 1 September. Photograph: Jay Janner/AP Despite the widespread outrage over a new Texas law that all but outlaws abortion in the state, only a handful of major companies have spoken out against the legislation that went into effect on 1 September. The law relies on private citizens to carr

  • Federal judge says parents of students with disabilities must work through schools on masks

    A federal judge in Miami Wednesday declined to block Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ban on public school mask mandates, saying the parents of students with disabilities who sued the governor had not exhausted all remedies at their schools to accommodate their children’s needs before bringing the case to court.

  • East Libyan forces and Chadian rebels clash in southern Libya

    The Libyan National Army (LNA) of eastern-based commander Khalifa Haftar clashed with Chadian rebel forces in the south of Libya on Tuesday and Wednesday, both sides said. Statements from the LNA, which holds most of eastern and southern Libya, said it was engaged in military operations against what it called terrorist groups and the Chadian opposition. The rebel group Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT) said via social media that its positions on the frontier had been attacked by Haftar's forces, fighting alongside what it said were Sudanese mercenaries and French troops.

  • Think you’ll stop working in your 60s? Get real

    Americans say they’re less likely to work into their 60s. “The average expected likelihood of working beyond age 62 ticked down to 50.1%, from 51.9% in July 2020, the lowest reading since the start of the series in March 2014,” according to the press release. “The average expected likelihood of working beyond age 67 also declined to 32.4% from 34.1% in July 2020.”

  • State Department to ‘celebrate’ anniversary of Abraham Accords

    The State Department is honoring the anniversary of the signing of the Abraham Accords between Israel and a handful of neighboring Muslim-majority countries.

  • Australia submarine pact spotlights Biden’s muddled China strategy

    President Biden came into office with a plan for dealing with China that sounded great in theory but's failing in practice.Why it matters: The idea was to confront China aggressively on a range of issues — from trade abuses to human rights — while working cooperatively on areas of mutual interest, including climate change. A new plan to help Australia acquire nuclear submarines makes that both-ways approach even less realistic.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for

  • Eagles castoff Kerryon Johnson headed for Philly after signing with 49ers

    Eagles castoff Kerryon Johnson will be visiting Philly after signing with the 49ers Tuesday.

  • The Rocket League Championship Series is expanding to Asia and Africa

    Psynonix is taking a step toward creating a true global esport in the 2021-22 season, which has a $6 million prize pool.

  • What are intrusive thoughts? An expert weighs in

    Should you be concerned about your intrusive thoughts? An expert shares why you may not have to worry.

  • Arizona Supreme Court denies state Senate's appeal to avoid releasing election audit records

    The Arizona Supreme Court on Tuesday denied an attempt by the Republican-led state Senate to evade compliance with public records requests for documents related to its audit of the 2020 election in Maricopa County.

  • Trump is right about Bush

    Why is Trump the only ex-president willing to say the truth about Bush?

  • GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger Takes A Favorite Conservative Insult, Fires It Right At Trump

    The Illinois Republican explained why the former president is "one of the weakest men that I've ever seen."

  • Washington Post Says Gov. Ron DeSantis Just Sank To A ‘Jaw-Dropping’ New Low

    The editorial slammed the Florida Republican for "crass opportunism and disregard for the greater good."

  • Paul Ryan spoke to a doctor and extensively researched how to deal with someone with narcissistic personality disorder after Trump won: book

    Ryan studied articles about interacting with someone with the disorder "for weeks" after the 2016 election, per Woodward and Costa's book, "Peril."

  • U.S. judge rules Trump cannot stop rape accuser's lawsuit from proceeding

    A U.S. judge on Wednesday said former President Donald Trump cannot delay a lawsuit accusing him of defaming former Elle magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll after she claimed he raped her in the mid-1990s. In a one-sentence order, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan refused to put the case on hold while Trump appeals an earlier ruling he made. The order could let Carroll obtain documents and other materials from Trump during the appeal.

  • Iran's nuclear negotiator replaced by hardliner

    Iran's outgoing nuclear negotiator has been replaced as deputy foreign minister for political affairs by an ultra-hardliner, potentially further complicating efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.The state of play: It's not yet clear whether the new deputy foreign minister, Ali Bagheri, will play as central a role in nuclear negotiations as his predecessor, Abbas Araghchi. Araghchi was Iran's chief nuclear negotiator since 2013, played a key role in reaching the 2015 deal and comes from the mo

  • New Book Details Trump’s Foul-Mouthed Freakout Over Kevin McCarthy’s Criticism

    Bob Woodward and Robert Costa's upcoming "Peril" documents an explosive response from the former president.