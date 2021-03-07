NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Friday’s Late Session Recovery Could Fuel Follow-Through Rally

James Hyerczyk
·2 min read

The New Zealand Dollar fell to its lowest level against the U.S. Dollar since January 18 on Friday after a U.S. government report showed a bigger-than-expected jump in non-farm payrolls. The steep break was a continuation of the selling pressure triggered on Thursday by remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Despite losing ground shortly after the release of the jobs report, the Kiwi finished off its low as a rebound in U.S. equity markets signaled renewed demand for riskier assets. This could lead to a follow-through rally next week as investors begin positioning themselves ahead of the Fed’s March 17 policy announcements.

On Friday, the NZD/USD settled at .7163, down 0.0024 or -0.33%.

Rising Treasury yields continue to exert upward pressure on the U.S. Dollar. However, rates fell sharply throughout the session on Friday, giving the New Zealand Dollar a late session boost. If this move continues on Monday, look for the Kiwi to retrace some of last week’s losses.

Daily NZD/USD
Daily NZD/USD

Daily Swing Chart Technical Analysis

The main trend is down according to the daily swing chart. The trend turned down when sellers took out .7158. It was reaffirmed when the main bottoms at .7136 and .7106 were penetrated. The selling pressure stopped just above the January 18 main bottom at .7096.

The main trend will change to up on a move through .7465. This is highly unlikely, but there is room for a short-term correction or the formation of a closing price reversal bottom.

The minor trend is also down. A trade through .7307 will change the minor trend to up. This will also shift momentum to the upside.

The main range is .7003 to .7465. The NZD/USD is currently trading on the weak side of its retracement zone at .7180 to .7234. This area is now potential resistance.

The minor range is .7465 to .7099. Its retracement zone at .7282 to .7325 is a new potential upside target zone.

Daily Swing Chart Technical Forecast

The early direction of the NZD/USD on Monday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to .7180.

Bearish Scenario

A sustained move under .7179 will indicate the presence of sellers. If this move creates enough downside momentum then look for a potential break into .7099 to .7096.

Bullish Scenario

A sustained move over .7180 will signal the presence of buyers. If this move creates enough upside momentum then look for the rally to possibly extend into .7234. Sellers could come in on the first test of this level. Overtaking it, however, could trigger a further rally into at least .7282.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

Recommended Stories

  • McDavid's late goal, 2 assists send Oilers past Flames 3-2

    Connor McDavid scored the go-ahead goal with 3:45 left and added two assists, leading the Edmonton Oilers over the Calgary Flames 3-2 on Saturday night. The star forward was held without a point in his previous three games, all losses to the Toronto Maple Leafs. “I think it’s a big win,” McDavid said.

  • Ted Cruz ‘traitor’ billboards go up in his Texas neighbourhood

    Activist group says Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley ‘deserve most blame for firing up violent mob of Trump supporters that attacked US Capitol and killed five people’

  • The Dalai Lama got vaccinated and is encouraging others to have the 'courage' to get the life-saving shot

    "In order to prevent some serious problems, this injection is very, very helpful," the 85-year-old Dalai Lama said in a video of his vaccination.

  • McManus: McConnell wants to use the filibuster to block Biden's agenda. Here's how Biden can outfox him

    As the Senate has become increasingly polarized, the filibuster has become a weapon enabling the minority party to obstruct rather than compromise. But a couple of reforms could fix that.

  • 'Lesson fully received': An 18-year-old charged in the Capitol riot says he was 'wrong' and begged a judge to release him

    A Georgia teenager who boasted on Instagram about storming the Capitol in January begged a federal judge to release him ahead of his trial.

  • Who truly was the most dishonest president?

    Past US presidents have left a legacy of untruths ranging from the bizarre to the horrifying.

  • The GOP is having a change of heart on economics. It could have implications for policymaking.

    Deep economic hardship — rising income inequality and escalating costs of health care and college tuition — could be driving the shift.

  • Born out of love: How the baby they gave up 50 years ago reunited high school sweethearts

    For decades, two lovestruck teenagers made good on a promise to their parents to never talk again. But one day, 51 years later, everything changed.

  • Biden says $1,400 stimulus payments can start going out this month

    President Biden said Saturday that the Senate passage of his $1.9 trillion COVID relief package means the $1,400 direct payments for most Americans can begin going out later this month. Driving the news: The Senate voted 50-49 Saturday to approve the sweeping legislation. The House is expected to pass the Senate's version of the bill next week before it heads to Biden's desk for his signature.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: As part of the legislation, individuals who make less than $75,000 or heads of households who make up to $112,500 will qualify for the $1,400 payments. Couples who make less than $150,000 will get $2,800.Individuals who make between $75,000 and $80,000 and couples who earn between $150,000 and $160,000 will receive a reduced payment.Parents who qualify will get an additional $1,400 for every child claimed on their most recent tax returns.What he's saying: "Everything that is in this package is designed to relieve the suffering and meet the most urgent needs of the nation and put us in a better position to prevail," Biden said following the Saturday passage of the bill. "This plan will get checks out the door, starting this month to the American people who so desperately need the help," he added. "The resources in this plan will be used to expand and speed up manufacturing and distribution of vaccines so we can get every single American vaccinated sooner rather than later.""I promised the American people that help is on the way. Today, I can say we've taken one more giant step forward in delivering on that promise." The bottom line: "This plan puts us on a path to beating the virus. This plan gives those families who are struggling the most the help and breathing room to get through this moment. This plan gives small businesses in this country a fighting chance to survive," Biden said. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • A Missouri pastor is reportedly seeking 'professional counseling' after he told women to lose weight and strive to be like Melania Trump for their husbands

    Pastor Stewart-Allen Clark of Missouri's Malden First General Baptist Church gushed over an "epic trophy wife" and warned, "don't let yourself go."

  • Meghan, Duchess of Sussex 'called all the PR shots', say royal sources despite Oprah interview claims she was gagged

    The Duchess of Sussex “called all the shots” when it came to managing her own media, royal sources have said, casting doubt on her claim she could not be interviewed by Oprah Winfrey three years ago. Multiple royal sources have told The Telegraph the 39-year-old former actress “had full control” over her media interviews and had personally forged relationships not only with Ms Winfrey, but other powerful industry figures including Vogue editor Edward Enninful. In a teaser clip released from the Sussexes’s interview with the US chat show host, due to be aired in the US on Sunday, the Duchess said it felt “liberating” to be able to speak and accused the Royal family of effectively gagging her and taking away that choice. “It’s really liberating to be able to have the right and the privilege in some ways to be able to say yes, I’m ready to talk, to be able to make a choice on your own and be able to speak for yourself,” the Duchess said. In the clip, the Duchess and Ms Winfrey reference the fact that a royal aide was listening in to their first phone call in February 2018, although it is understood the pair had spoken privately before then.

  • Prince Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview: Five thorny issues that could make for uncomfortable viewing

    The Royal family will assume the brace position as it awaits a stream of damaging revelations by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in their Oprah Winfrey interview. The slickly produced, dramatic teasers quashed any lingering hopes that the couple might stick to more mundane and diplomatic subject matters. Instead, they will tell “their truth”, lifting the lid on life behind palace walls in a manner no member of the family has done for decades. The couple intend the interview to draw a line under their grievances and mark the end of that chapter of their lives, allowing them to finally look to the future. But in reality, the issues that they raise, the allegations they make, are expected to be explosive, with potentially serious and long-term implications for the monarchy.

  • Austria suspends AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine batch after death

    Austrian authorities have suspended inoculations with a batch of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine as a precaution while investigating the death of one person and the illness of another after the shots, a health agency said on Sunday. "The Federal Office for Safety in Health Care (BASG) has received two reports in a temporal connection with a vaccination from the same batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the district clinic of Zwettl" in Lower Austria province, it said.

  • With No Votes to Spare, Biden Gets a Win Obama and Clinton Would Have Envied

    Even with all the compromises—and the agita on the left—the Covid relief bill may be just what the Democrats needed to deliver.

  • UNC’s historic blowout of Duke puts a strange bow on a strange season

    North Carolina’s 91-73 win was its biggest over Duke at the Smith Center since 1998.

  • 18-year-old Capitol rioter wants to go home to his ‘loving family’ who drove him to DC

    A Georgia teen charged for alleged involvement in the U.S. Capitol riot now admits he “was wrong” for his actions and hopes to spend his pretrial days with his folks, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Friday. Bruno Cua, 18, is the youngest of more than 300 people accused of having stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 in support of former President Donald Trump and has been in custody since ...

  • A Texas high school removed an assignment on chivalry where female students were directed to cater to men like in medieval times

    A list of tasks showed female students were asked to "dress in a feminine manner to please the men" and lower their heads when curtsying for men.

  • A YouTuber duo had royal 'experts' comment on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview before they'd seen it

    YouTubers Josh Pieters and Archie Manners paid four royal commentators to speak about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming interview with Oprah.

  • Miley Cyrus said playing her alter ego Hannah Montana on her hit Disney show led to an 'identity crisis'

    Miley Cyrus appeared on the "Rock This with Allison Hagendorf" podcast on Friday and spoke about her hit TV show where she starred as Hannah Montana.

  • Biden says Americans will start receiving their $1,400 stimulus checks 'this month'

    "This plan will get checks out the door, starting this month, to the American people who so desperately need the help," Biden said Saturday.