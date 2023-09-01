Nzinga Amani guilty of resisting arrest, but jury deadlocks on assault against officer

Is Nzinga Amani a cop-hating troublemaker who called sheriff's deputies pigs, disobeyed repeated commands to walk with them after they were arrested and spit in the face of one deputy?

Or is Amani a dedicated and passionate community activist who committed an act of civil disobedience during an unjust arrest, and who was punched in the face repeatedly by a deputy who was at the center of a successful excessive force lawsuit in 2016?

Those were the two possible versions presented over the course of three days as Amani was tried in Knox County Court for resisting arrest and assault against a first responder during the Jan. 7 encounter at a public meeting called to solicit input about the hiring of a new Knoxville police chief.

In the end, a Knox County jury found a compromise between the extremes. Amani was found guilty of resisting arrest but the jury failed to reach a verdict on whether they assaulted an officer after they had been handcuffed and dragged from the lobby of the City-County Building.

The trial was the second connected to Amani's activism, particularly their participation in a series of demonstrations calling for police reform after Knoxville police shot and killed 17-year-old Anthony Thompson Jr. in a bathroom at Austin-East Magnet High School.

In March, a jury cleared Amani on a charge of blocking a lane of traffic during a demonstration in April 2021. That demonstration was at the center of this week's trial.

For months, Amani, who uses gender-neutral they/them pronouns, was unaware of a warrant Knoxville police took out against them over accusations they blocked a squad car outside police headquarters during the 2021 demonstration. It wasn't until months later that Knox County sheriff's deputies arrested Amani in front of a crowd outside the community meeting, even after Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon specifically had asked police to stay away from the event.

Amani filed a federal lawsuit over the arrest, saying it was designed to “maximize the chilling and humiliating effect.” That lawsuit is ongoing.

What happened out of the sight of cameras was in dispute

Amani, 30, was arrested on a warrant on Jan. 7, 2022, by Knox County Sheriff's Office deputies. Kincannon's office specifically had asked police to stay away from the public meeting called to solicit input about what the public wanted to see in a new police chief.

At the trial in Knox County Court, deputies testified that a Knoxville Police Department lieutenant told them Amani would be at the meeting in the City-County Building and a warrant was pending against Amani. The deputies also testified that a city staff member came down from the mayor's office to ask them to wait until after Amani was done with the meeting to arrest them.

Amini used passive civil disobedience methods when officers attempted to arrest them, such as going prone and not walking with the deputies after they handcuffed them and tried to lead them to a holding room.

"'I'm going to make you work for it.' Those were the defendant’s words as officers attempted to arrest (them)," Assistant District Attorney Amelia Hamilton told the jury during opening statements. Hamilton worked as a Knox County Sheriff's Office deputy before she became a prosecutor.

Amani's attorneys described the arrest as an act of political retaliation.

"Protests, politics, payback," Holly Nehls said during her opening statement, noting Amani's record of pushing for police reform. "Pay attention to timing. Why here? Why now, right outside a public meeting about policing in Knoxville?"

Video shows Amani was prone on the floor of the lobby as three deputies handcuffed them and carried them face-down by the arms and legs into a holding room hidden from the public and not equipped with video cameras. The deputies were not wearing body cameras.

What happened next formed the basis of the competing arguments at the trial. Prosecutors say Amani deliberately spit into the arresting officer's face, while Amani contends they coughed involuntarily after being choked by a deputy.

"He hocked a loogie and spit in my face," Knox County Sheriff's Officer Ron Chaperon said, adding it hit his mustache and slid into his mouth. While the other officers in the room did not see the phlegm hit Chaperon's face, one testified she saw Amani spit, while the other testified he saw the phlegm on Chaperon's face.

Amani told the jury the officer punched them repeatedly in the face, while Chaperon testified he "directed" Amani's head toward the wall with his forearm to prevent more spitting. Amani's face was visibly bruised in photos and video taken by Knox News after they were released from jail.

Chaperon was suspended for using excessive force in 2014 for his role in the arrest of a University of Tennessee student at a Fort Sanders drinking party. One deputy was photographed choking the student while Chaperon and another deputy were adjusting his handcuffs and did not intervene. In 2016, Knox County paid $100,000 to settle a federal civil rights lawsuit filed by the student.

Why did police issue a warrant for Amani's arrest in the first place?

Amani was with a group of demonstrators outside KPD headquarters in the days after an officer shot and killed Thompson in a high school bathroom. Police say Amani stood in front of an officer's police car, but police didn't issue a warrant until days later.

Amani has said they were never told the warrant had been issued. The activist made public appearances for months after the protest, notably as a candidate for the Knoxville City Council, and police made no effort to arrest them.

A jury found them not guilty of that charge after a trial in March 2023.

What is the status of Amani's civil suit?

Amani has filed a federal lawsuit that asserts police waited to make the arrest until it could become a public spectacle designed to "maximize the chilling and humiliating effect.”

The suit filed in January names two KPD officers, Lt. Jeff Pappas and Christopher Starr, and three Knox County deputies, Ronald Chaperon Jr., Joseph Coffey and David Cunningham, as well as the city and county. The suit asserts all parties involved were part of an unlawful conspiracy to violate Amani's rights.

That lawsuit was stayed in June pending the outcome of Amani's criminal case.

