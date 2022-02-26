NZME Limited (NZSE:NZM) insider upped their holding earlier this year

Viewing insider transactions for NZME Limited's (NZSE:NZM ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At NZME

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider John Lewis for NZ$80k worth of shares, at about NZ$0.85 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of NZ$1.30. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership of NZME

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Based on our data, NZME insiders have about 2.5% of the stock, worth approximately NZ$6.5m. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At NZME Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no NZME insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think NZME insiders are doubting the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for NZME (1 is a bit concerning!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

