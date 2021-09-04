NZME Limited (NZSE:NZM) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just Four Days

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see NZME Limited (NZSE:NZM) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Thus, you can purchase NZME's shares before the 9th of September in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 22nd of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be NZ$0.035 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed NZ$0.06 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that NZME has a trailing yield of 6.1% on the current share price of NZ$0.98. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. That's why it's good to see NZME paying out a modest 35% of its earnings.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see NZME's earnings per share have dropped 8.9% a year over the past five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. NZME's dividend payments per share have declined at 3.0% per year on average over the past five years, which is uninspiring. While it's not great that earnings and dividends per share have fallen in recent years, we're encouraged by the fact that management has trimmed the dividend rather than risk over-committing the company in a risky attempt to maintain yields to shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy NZME for the upcoming dividend? NZME's earnings per share are down over the past five years, although it has the cushion of a low payout ratio, which would suggest a cut to the dividend is relatively unlikely. In summary, NZME appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

While it's tempting to invest in NZME for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example, we've found 3 warning signs for NZME that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

