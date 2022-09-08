NZME (NZSE:NZM) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of NZ$0.0353

The board of NZME Limited (NZSE:NZM) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 27th of September, with investors receiving NZ$0.0353 per share. This makes the dividend yield 7.5%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

NZME's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. The last dividend was quite easily covered by NZME's earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 11.8% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 68%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

NZME's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

It's comforting to see that NZME has been paying a dividend for a number of years now, however it has been cut at least once in that time. If the company cuts once, it definitely isn't argument against the possibility of it cutting in the future. The annual payment during the last 6 years was NZ$0.07 in 2016, and the most recent fiscal year payment was NZ$0.10. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.1% a year over that time. It's good to see the dividend growing at a decent rate, but the dividend has been cut at least once in the past. NZME might have put its house in order since then, but we remain cautious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. NZME has impressed us by growing EPS at 12% per year over the past five years. Since earnings per share is growing at an acceptable rate, and the payout policy is balanced, we think the company is positioning itself well to grow earnings and dividends in the future.

We Really Like NZME's Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think NZME might even raise payments in the future. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. To that end, NZME has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

