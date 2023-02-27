NZME's (NZSE:NZM) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

NZME Limited's (NZSE:NZM) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to NZ$0.0706 on 22nd of March. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 6.9%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

NZME Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. However, prior to this announcement, NZME's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

EPS is set to grow by 3.6% over the next year if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues on its recent course, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 115%, which is a bit high and could start applying pressure to the balance sheet.

NZME's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

NZME has been paying dividends for a while, but the track record isn't stellar. This suggests that the dividend might not be the most reliable. Since 2017, the annual payment back then was NZ$0.07, compared to the most recent full-year payment of NZ$0.08. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 2.3% over that duration. It's encouraging to see some dividend growth, but the dividend has been cut at least once, and the size of the cut would eliminate most of the growth anyway, which makes this less attractive as an income investment.

NZME May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. However, NZME has only grown its earnings per share at 3.6% per annum over the past five years. If NZME is struggling to find viable investments, it always has the option to increase its payout ratio to pay more to shareholders.

Our Thoughts On NZME's Dividend

Overall, it's great to see the dividend being raised and that it is still in a sustainable range. The payout ratio looks good, but unfortunately the company's dividend track record isn't stellar. The payment isn't stellar, but it could make a decent addition to a dividend portfolio.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for NZME that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

