NZ's Ardern says special APEC meeting to focus on economic impact of pandemic

FILE PHOTO: New Zealand Prime Minister Ardern participates in a debate in Auckland
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Wednesday that a special meeting of leaders of the Asia-Pacific trade group APEC this week will discuss the global economic impact of COVID-19 and no major announcement is expected.

APEC host New Zealand said earlier this week it will chair the informal meeting of APEC leaders ahead of a formal gathering in November, the first time such an additional meeting has been held.

Ardern has said U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the two-hour virtual meeting, to be held on Friday.

She could not confirm if Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend.

"It is extraordinary that we have brought this meeting together outside of the APEC leaders retreat, but that's because of the circumstances," Ardern said in Wellington.

"Here we literally want to bring leaders together to discuss economic impacts and the latest from the World Health Organization," she said.

In a meeting last month, APEC trade ministers agreed to review trade barriers and expedite the cross-border transit of COVID-19 vaccines and related goods, but stopped short of a broad commitment to remove tariffs.

Ardern said the agreement has made a difference in the flow of vaccine consumables.

(Reporting by Praveen Menon; editing by Richard Pullin)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UN will establish panel to investigate systemic racism in policing

    The United Nations announced Tuesday plans to form a panel of experts to examine the root causes and effects of systemic racism in policing around the world, including the legacies of slavery and colonialism, the New York Times reports.Why it matters: The move follows a year of heightened attention on police brutality against Black people, and comes after a UN human rights report detailed the need for reparatory justice and accountability.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insi

  • 98 Degrees Cruises Back in Time With Nostalgic ‘Where Do You Wanna Go’ Video (EXCLUSIVE)

    Cruising through California sunshine in a bright yellow, convertible Chevrolet pick-up truck while rocking bucket hats, turtleneck sweaters and backwards baseball caps, 98 Degrees embraces ’90s nostalgia in the video for the group’s new summer anthem, “Where Do You Wanna Go.” Premiering on Variety below, the video sees the Cincinnati natives kick off the day […]

  • Inside the "Very Complicated" Relationship Between Harry & the Queen

    Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest reigning monarch, is known to her millions of subjects as "Her Majesty," but to her eight grandchildren, she is lovingly called "Granny." She has distinct relationships with each of her grandchildren, including the one who lives an ocean away, Prince Harry. The Queen became a mother figure to Harry when Princess Diana tragically died in 1997, and their relationship strengthened during his teen years. When Harry entered Sandhurst for his military training in 200

  • Shareholders of Chile's Itau Corpbanca approve $1.1 billion capital increase

    Shareholders of Chile's Itau Corpbanca voted on Tuesday to approve a capital increase of $1.1 billion to underpin the lender's growth in the South American nation. Itaú Chile merged with Chilean Corpbanca in 2016. Since the acquisition, Itau has faced an integration that took longer than expected, loan losses, weak profitability and violent protests in Chile.

  • SC State trustees have an obligation to school’s past in order to build a strong future

    We hope the Board of Trustees will work to not only find a new president, but develop a real plan for tackling its dwindling enrollment head on, The State’s Editorial Board writes.

  • Eyewitness News Afternoon Update

    The ruling temporarily pauses the transfer of homeless disabled New Yorkers from hotel rooms back to crowded local homeless shelters.

  • China to Bar Unvaccinated Residents From Cinemas in Some Regions

    Chinese authorities in a number of counties nationwide plan to bar residents who have not been vaccinated from entering indoor entertainment venues, like cinemas, as part of its attempt to significantly ramp up its vaccination campaign. Policies restricting the movement and entry of unvaccinated people will been rolled out in various places around the country […]

  • NewView Capital leads $22.3M Series B in Australian telehealth platform Eucalyptus

    Telehealth platform Eucalyptus raised a $22.3 million Series B round of funding to build a digital health portfolio for primary care in Australia. NewView Capital led the round with participation from existing investors Blackbird Ventures and W23, and new investor AirTree Ventures. As part of the investment, Ravi Viswanathan, NewView founder and managing partner, will be joining the Eucalyptus board.

  • Oil Dips After Hitting 2018 High With Market Poised to Tighten

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil edged lower after closing at the highest level since October 2018 with an industry report pointing to a further draw in U.S. crude stockpiles, adding to signs of a rapidly tightening global market.Futures in New York traded near $75 a barrel after climbing 1.6% on Tuesday. The American Petroleum Institute said crude inventories slid by more than 4 million barrels last week, according to people familiar with the data. That would be an eighth straight weekly draw, the longest ru

  • Lawsuit challenges Texas law banning abortion after 6 weeks

    A coalition of abortion providers and advocates filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday challenging a Texas law that would allow private citizens to sue anyone for helping a woman get an abortion. The law would ban abortion in the nation's second-biggest state after six weeks of pregnancy, which is before many women even know they are pregnant, and ask private citizens to enforce the ban by suing doctors or anyone who helps a woman get an abortion. Among other situations, that would include anyone who drives a woman to a clinic to get an abortion.

  • Verizon partners with Mastercard to work on 5G contactless payment tech

    Mastercard and Verizon say they plan to work together on “transformational” financial technologies.

  • Biden nominates ex-Senator Flake as ambassador to Turkey

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday nominated Republican former U.S. Senator Jeff Flake as ambassador to Turkey, tapping a political appointee for a critical post as ties between the two NATO allies remains strained. "Given the strategic importance of the United States’ relationship with our long-time NATO Ally, the Republic of Turkey, I am honored and humbled by the trust President Biden has placed in me with this ambassadorial nomination," Flake said in a statement. Flake served as a U.S. senator from Arizona from 2013 to 2019 and was a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump.

  • South Africa Zuma riots: Death toll mounts amid looting

    At least 72 people have died following days of unrest sparked by the jailing of a former president.

  • FAA says new Boeing production problem found in undelivered 787 Dreamliners

    WASHINGTON/SEATTLE (Reuters) -The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said late on Monday that some undelivered Boeing 787 Dreamliners have a new manufacturing quality issue that the largest U.S. planemaker will fix before the planes will be delivered. The FAA added that "although the issue poses no immediate threat to flight safety, Boeing has committed to fix these airplanes before resuming deliveries." Boeing declined to comment.

  • Almost 1 million people booked a COVID-19 vaccine on the day France announced a 'health passport' for non-essential places like restaurants

    The French booking site Doctolib said saw an "absolute record" number of vaccination appointment bookings after restrictions tightened on Monday.

  • Walmart just launched an epic sale on Pioneer Woman housewares — prices as low as $17

    Snag plates, baking dishes, even a gorgeous trash can — all on sale.

  • A "wobble" in the moon's orbit may lead to record floods on Earth

    A wobble in the moon's orbit will raise high tides even higher, exacerbating the devastating effects of sea-level rise.

  • 10 Reddit’s WallStreetBets Meme Stocks Hedge Funds are Piling Into

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Reddit’s WallStreetBets meme stocks hedge funds are piling into based on the data of over 800 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Reddit’s WallStreetBets Meme Stocks Hedge Funds are Piling Into. Users […]

  • The Pandemic Habit We Should Not Break

    After a year of obsessive 20-second hand-washings every time I touched something from outside my home, I think I should have stocked up on hand cream, not toilet paper, at the start of the pandemic. It was certainly not a good time for CVS to discontinue my favorite product, Healthy Hands lotion, which could have kept my skin from resembling sandpaper these many months. Nonetheless, I don’t regret this habit that, along with consistent mask-wearing and social distancing, helped me remain hale an

  • Ted Cruz Slams Democrats Who Fled Texas And Gets Buried In Mockery

    The GOP senator shamed state lawmakers for leaving in a hurry, months after he jetted off to Cancun amid power outages caused by deadly winter weather.