NZX Limited (NZSE:NZX) Pays A NZ$0.036 Dividend In Just Two Days

Readers hoping to buy NZX Limited (NZSE:NZX) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. This means that investors who purchase NZX's shares on or after the 23rd of February will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 10th of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be NZ$0.036 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of NZ$0.061 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that NZX has a trailing yield of 3.5% on the current share price of NZ$1.73. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. NZX distributed an unsustainably high 114% of its profit as dividends to shareholders last year. Without more sustainable payment behaviour, the dividend looks precarious.

When a company pays out a dividend that is not well covered by profits, the dividend is generally seen as more vulnerable to being cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at NZX, with earnings per share up 9.3% on average over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. NZX has delivered 1.3% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years.

Final Takeaway

Is NZX an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? While we like that its earnings are growing somewhat, we're not enamored that it's paying out 114% of last year's earnings. All things considered, we're not optimistic about its dividend prospects, and would be inclined to leave it on the shelf for now.

Although, if you're still interested in NZX and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. Our analysis shows 1 warning sign for NZX and you should be aware of it before buying any shares.

