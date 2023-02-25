NZX's (NZSE:NZX) Dividend Will Be NZ$0.0365

The board of NZX Limited (NZSE:NZX) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 16th of March, with investors receiving NZ$0.0365 per share. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 5.2%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

NZX Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Based on the last payment, NZX was earning enough to cover the dividend, but free cash flows weren't positive. With the company not bringing in any cash, paying out to shareholders is bound to become difficult at some point.

The next 12 months is set to see EPS grow by 37.4%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could reach 113%, which probably can't continue without putting some pressure on the balance sheet.

NZX Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from an annual total of NZ$0.0238 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of NZ$0.061. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 9.9% over that duration. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Over the past five years, it looks as though NZX's EPS has declined at around 3.4% a year. If the company is making less over time, it naturally follows that it will also have to pay out less in dividends. Earnings are forecast to grow over the next 12 months and if that happens we could still be a little bit cautious until it becomes a pattern.

An additional note is that the company has been raising capital by issuing stock equal to 12% of shares outstanding in the last 12 months. Regularly doing this can be detrimental - it's hard to grow dividends per share when new shares are regularly being created.

In Summary

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for NZX (of which 2 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

