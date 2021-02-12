NZXT Recalls H1 Computer Cases Due to Fire Hazard

WASHINGTON, Feb. 12, 2021

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2021/NZXT-Recalls-H1-Computer-Cases-Due-to-Fire-Hazard

Recall Summary

Name of Product: NZXT H1 computer cases

Hazard: Metal screws that attach the PCIe riser assembly to the chassis can cause a short in the printed circuit board and overheating, posing a fire hazard due to the circuit board's design.

Remedy: Repair

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled computer cases and contact NZXT for a free repair kit.

Consumer Contact:

NZXT toll-free at 888-965-5520 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, by email at h1support@nzxt.com, or online at https://info.nzxt.com/h1-recall/ or www.nzxt.com and click on "Contact" then "Customer Support" for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 32,000 (In addition, about 1,024 were sold in Canada)

Description:

This recall involves NZXT H1 computer cases with model numbers CA-H16WR-W1 (matte white) and CA-H16WR-B1 (matte black) and serial numbers 1200233400001 to 1203962204202, 00648999610844189725 to 00648999610844206361, and 0120AC00100001 to 01211C01900285. The computer cases have a black tempered glass front with the NZXT brand name at the bottom. The model number and serial number are located on the bottom of the case.

Incidents/Injuries: NZXT has received 11 reports of circuit boards overheating or catching fire worldwide, six of which occurred in the U.S. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At: Online at www.NZXT.com and in electronic stores nationwide from February 2020 through February 2021 for about $350.

Importer: NZXT Inc., of City of Industry, Calif.

Manufactured in: China

Note:

Health Canada's press release is available at: https://healthycanadians.gc.ca/recall-alert-rappel-avis/hc-sc/2021/74997r-eng.php

This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

Note: Due to the extraordinary circumstances surrounding COVID-19, some of the remedies identified in recall press releases may not be available at this time. Consumers should check with recalling firms for further details. It is important to remember that CPSC and recalling firms urge consumers not to use recalled products.

Release Number: 21-078

