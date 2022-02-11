After standoff, O.C. deputies shoot, kill man they say was armed with a knife

Orange County sheriff's deputies shot and killed a man early Thursday in Lake Forest after an hours-long standoff, authorities said. Above, the Sheriff's Department headquarters in Santa Ana. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Orange County sheriff's deputies shot and killed a man early Thursday in Lake Forest after an hours-long standoff, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 2:45 a.m., nearly three hours after deputies responded to the 24000 block of Calle Vecindad for reports of a truck that had struck multiple parked vehicles.

Deputies found a man locked in the truck with a knife, the Orange County Sheriff's Department said in a news release. The man allegedly refused to leave the vehicle for several hours as deputies tried to speak with him by calling his cellphone.

The Sheriff's Department's crisis negotiation team also responded to the scene and talked with the man, authorities said.

Around 2:45 a.m., the man left the truck and ran toward deputies while holding the knife, and multiple deputies shot him, the Sheriff's Department said. The man was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The Sheriff's Department had not released the man's identity as of Thursday afternoon.

Sheriff's officials did not specify how many deputies fired their weapons but said those involved will be placed on leave for the next three working days.

Footage from the shooting is expected to be released "in accordance with the law and in consultation with the Orange County district attorney’s office," the department said.

The incident is the department's second shooting of 2022 and the first fatal shooting.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.