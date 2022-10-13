O.C. officials repeatedly violated the constitution in jail informant scandal, federal report finds

The Orange County Jail in Santa Ana. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Orange County prosecutors and sheriff's deputies systematically violated the constitution by using jailhouse snitches to get incriminating statements from other inmates, a scathing federal probe has found.

The 63-page report released Thursday follows a nearly six-year investigation into both agencies by the U.S. Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division, following a scandal that rocked the Orange County justice system.

It isn't uncommon for jailed informants to offer information to prosecutors or investigators. But federal investigators allege the sheriff's department and prosecutors used some inmates in the jail as "agents of law enforcement" and created a system of snitches that was maintained, rotated and concealed in order to "track, manage and reward those custodial informants."

The system of jail informants operated for years, with officials orchestrating a coverup to hide its repeated use from defense attorneys, judges and the public, according to the report.

Federal prosecutors began their probe in late 2016 after former Orange County district attorney Tony Rackauckas offered "unfettered access" to documents and staffers.

The Justice Department's "pattern and practice" findings come eight years after a deputy public defender representing Scott Dekraai, who slaughtered his ex-wife and seven other people in a Seal Beach mass shooting, first challenged the way the sheriff's department and the D.A.'s office used a prolific jailhouse snitch to gain incriminating statements without his lawyer present.

The report determined that Orange County officials repeatedly violated the 6th Amendment, which prohibits law enforcement from using informants to elicit statements from defendants who are represented by an attorney, and the 14th Amendment, which requires prosecutors to disclose evidence favorable to a defendant.

The report also found that although several prosecutors seemed to be unaware of information that should have been shared with defendants, such as whether the snitch was credible or getting favorable treatment, many prosecutors didn’t question the information, even though the same informants were being used in multiple criminal cases.

The system of jailhouse informants, who were mostly used in homicide and gang-related cases, was in operation for at least nine years until 2016, the federal inquiry found.

Deputies under the department’s Special Handling Unit covered much of the maneuvering of informants inside the jail, according to the report, moving experienced snitches close to defendants in what were often high-profile cases.

Normally, deputies in the unit are assigned the complicated task of housing inmates within the jail to keep them safe. For example, the unit often receives information from gang investigators regarding street politics — what gangs are fighting each other, or if a specific inmate might be targeted for attacks by certain groups. People accused of certain offenses are often also housed away from the general population because they might be targets for violence.

The Special Handling Unit, however, instead “commandeered those systems to conduct criminal investigations using custodial informants,” according to the report, often using the same informants who were directly or implicitly told they could get special benefits in jail, or flexible sentencing, for their work.

By doing so, incriminating statements could be obtained by informants from defendants who had already obtained an attorney, and whom investigators would therefore no longer be able to question without their legal counsel present.

Federal prosecutors determined that the sheriff's department placed informants in proximity to represented defendants, eventually gaining the defendants' confidence behind bars.

They found that the department hid records for tracking and managing the informants inside the jail. During trials, prosecutors concealed the true nature of the information they presented, the report found.

Those findings were not surprising. During the Dekraai trial, it was revealed that deputies repeatedly planted informants near high-profile defendants to obtain confessions.

The fallout from the scandal led former Orange County Superior Court Judge Thomas Goethals to remove the Orange County district attorney’s office from the Dekraai trial and sparked retrials in more than a dozen cases, including several homicides.

The scandal led to the downfall of two of the county’s top law enforcement officials: then-Sheriff Sandra Hutchens chose not to run for reelection, and the scandal was central to Dist. Atty. Todd Spitzer’s defeat of longtime top prosecutor Tony Rackauckas. The Justice Department found that Rackauckas' prosecutors "repeatedly violated criminal defendants’ Fourteenth Amendment rights."

Rackauckas has maintained that the issue had been exaggerated and that no one in his office intentionally concealed evidence. A county grand jury report largely backed up his view, finding that only a few “rogue deputies” had done anything wrong.

But the federal investigation painted much the same findings that Dekraai lawyer Scott Sanders had uncovered as he researched the extent of the jailhouse informant scandal.

The report acknowledged that in the wake of the scandal, reforms have been undertaken. Spitzer now requires written approval for the use of informant testimony at trial and established an ethics officer and a conviction review unit.

But the report criticized both agencies for failing to adequately reform their practices and issued recommendations for further reform.

While the district attorney's office has changed hands, Sheriff Don Barnes, who was Hutchens' right hand man, continues to manage the department as her elected successor.

Barnes has insisted he has made changes. As undersheriff, Barnes said, he helped modify department policy and training governing the use of informants in the county jails, which now requires his written approval.

“The unit that existed then, I stopped it,” he said. “We replaced it with highly qualified people that look at information within the jails differently than it was handled before.”

But it wasn't until 2016 that deputies were trained on constitutional protections for using informants in criminal cases. The agency also refined its policy that year to require the sheriff to review use of informants.

The D.A.’s office conducted a special report in July 2020 that focused exclusively on the actions of two prosecutors on the Dekraai case, which the DOJ criticized.

“Even now, almost six years after the Dekraai recusal ruling,” the report read, “OCDA has failed to undertake a sufficient inquiry into the scope of the custodial informant program in Orange County.”

As both agencies have tried to address the informant scandal, they remain out of sync with each other.

The report concluded with 23 recommendations for both agencies, including the development of an integrated informant policy that protects the constitutional rights of criminal defendants. The D.A.’s office and sheriff’s department should also team up to review past investigations and prosecutions that involved informants.

Federal prosecutors urged the county to create an independent body to further review past prosecutions that were possibly tainted by the scandal.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.