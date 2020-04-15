O.C. Tanner Recognized as a Leader in Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Rewards & Recognition Solutions Assessment 2020

SALT LAKE CITY, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- O.C. Tanner , the global leader in employee recognition and workplace culture, today announced it has been positioned as a "Leader" in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Rewards & Recognition Solutions Assessment with Service Provider Landscape 2020. This is O.C. Tanner's second consecutive "Leader" honor from Everest Group, proving its continual development and impact in the Rewards and Recognition market.

The corresponding report evaluated the capabilities of 19 rewards and recognition solutions providers and mapped them on the Everest Group PEAK Matrix®. Companies that were positioned as Leaders, including O.C. Tanner, were recognized for their superior impact on the market and extensive vision and capability. O.C. Tanner's technology-based innovations enable clients to more proactively deliver meaningful recognition to their workforce and reflect the key measures within the PEAK Matrix®.

Jason Andersen, Vice President of Product from O.C. Tanner said, "It's an honor to achieve this position in the prestigious Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Rewards & Recognition Solutions Assessment. Our goal has been to harness the power of technology to overhaul the way effective recognition experiences are facilitated at scale within an organization, and this award is proof of our success. It feels especially impactful now, given the immense stress that so many employees are under."

According to the report, O.C. Tanner's solutions are designed to integrate seamlessly into current work processes, allowing employees to recognize their peers without interrupting productivity. O.C. Tanner has worked on unlocking customer loyalty and elevating company culture through the power of recognition.

"O.C. Tanner's holistic Culture Cloud™ suite, which includes apps for rewards and recognition, helps it deliver a superior employee experience for its clients," said Priyanka Mitra, Practice Director for Everest Group. "Its acquisitions of Accumulate in Australia and Kwench in India have further strengthened its geographic coverage and service capabilities. Its technological advances in the fields of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) to enhance employee experience, mobile application and its consulting arm have also benefited O.C. Tanner in distinguishing its market offerings."

https://www.octanner.com/landing/peak-matrix-2020.html

About O.C. Tanner

O.C. Tanner is the global leader in software and services that improve workplace culture through meaningful employee experiences. Its Culture Cloud™ is a suite of apps and solutions, including recognition, service awards, wellbeing, leadership, and celebrations that help people thrive at work. O.C. Tanner provides these and other services for thousands of the most respected companies in the world. For more information visit octanner.com .

