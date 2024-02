Drury University

The following area students have been named to the Deans’ List for the 2023 fall semester at Drury University:

Wes Collins of O’Fallon

Cam Slade of O’Fallon

University of Nebraska-Lincoln

The following area students have been named to the Deans’ List for the fall semester of the 2023-24 academic year at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln:

Katherine Ingebretsen of O’Fallon

Kenzie Kirk of O’Fallon

Kaliyah Manning of Shiloh