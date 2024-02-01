O’Fallon area scholars, Feb. 1 edition

Belleville News-Democrat
·3 min read

Austin Peay State University

The following area student was named to the fall 2023 Dean’s List at Austin Peay State University:

  • Mackenzie James of O’Fallon

Carthage College

The following area student was named to the fall 2023 Dean’s List at Carthage College:

  • Jackson Bossart of O’Fallon

Cedarville University

The following area students were named to the fall 2023 Dean’s List at Cedarville University:

  • Lauren Merrifield of Shiloh

  • Kristina Sharpe of O’Fallon

Edgewood College

The following area student earned Semester Honors for the fall 2023 semester at Edgewood College:

  • Kerry Costello of O’Fallon

Iowa State University

The following area students were named to the fall 2023 Dean’s List at Iowa State University:

  • Tucker Lehman of O’Fallon

  • Nicholas Novy of O’Fallon

  • Zachary Novy of O’Fallon

Mississippi State University

The following area student is a fall 2023 graduate of Mississippi State University:

  • Andrew Joyce of O’Fallon

The following area students were named to the fall 2023 President’s List at Mississippi State University:

  • Jordyn Comeaux of Shiloh

  • Charles Gilliam of O’Fallon

  • Kaitlyn Spinnie of O’Fallon

Missouri State University

The following area students were named to the fall 2023 Dean’s List at Missouri State University:

  • Kayla Conklin of O’Fallon

  • Baylee Drolet of O’Fallon

  • Morgan Foster of O’Fallon

  • Sophie Hertzler of O’Fallon

  • Vishal Jacob of O’Fallon

  • Madison Jung of O’Fallon

  • Morgan Jung of O’Fallon

  • Keira Longhorn of O’Fallon

  • Simoriah Longhorn of O’Fallon

  • Katherine Robinson of Scott AFB

  • McKenna Stiles of O’Fallon

  • Hannah Tole of O’Fallon

  • Ashton Wheat of O’Fallon

Seton Hall University

The following area student was named to the fall 2023 Dean’s List at Seton Hall University:

  • Alexandra Carroll of O’Fallon

University of Alabama

The following area students are fall 2023 graduates of the University of Alabama:

  • Jacob McCreary of O’Fallon

  • Veronica Wilson of O’Fallon

The following area student was named to the fall 2023 President’s List at the University of Alabama:

  • Emilia Higgins of O’Fallon

The following area students were named to the fall 2023 Dean’s List at the University of Alabama:

  • Cody Bauer of O’Fallon

  • Brianna Berres of O’Fallon

  • Calvin Keller of O’Fallon

  • Jacob McCreary of O’Fallon

University of Kentucky

The University of Kentucky College of Arts and Sciences recognized the following area student during commencement ceremonies in December 2023:

  • Addison Jones of O’Fallon

University of Maryland Global Campus

The following area students are fall 2023 graduates of the University of Maryland Global Campus:

  • Douglas Aliano of Shiloh

  • Bradley Surovik of Scott AFB

University of Mississippi

The following area students were named to the fall 2023 Chancellor’s Honor Roll at the University of Mississippi:

  • Caroline Fogarty of Scott AFB

  • Brady Keller of Shiloh

  • Cailee Langenhorst of Shiloh

  • Sarah Mason of O’Fallon

  • Brady Martinez of O’Fallon

  • Aubrey Mister of O’Fallon

  • Sarah Owens of O’Fallon

  • Chloe Siddle of O’Fallon