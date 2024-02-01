O’Fallon area scholars, Feb. 1 edition
Austin Peay State University
The following area student was named to the fall 2023 Dean’s List at Austin Peay State University:
Mackenzie James of O’Fallon
Carthage College
The following area student was named to the fall 2023 Dean’s List at Carthage College:
Jackson Bossart of O’Fallon
Cedarville University
The following area students were named to the fall 2023 Dean’s List at Cedarville University:
Lauren Merrifield of Shiloh
Kristina Sharpe of O’Fallon
Edgewood College
The following area student earned Semester Honors for the fall 2023 semester at Edgewood College:
Kerry Costello of O’Fallon
Iowa State University
The following area students were named to the fall 2023 Dean’s List at Iowa State University:
Tucker Lehman of O’Fallon
Nicholas Novy of O’Fallon
Zachary Novy of O’Fallon
Mississippi State University
The following area student is a fall 2023 graduate of Mississippi State University:
Andrew Joyce of O’Fallon
The following area students were named to the fall 2023 President’s List at Mississippi State University:
Jordyn Comeaux of Shiloh
Charles Gilliam of O’Fallon
Kaitlyn Spinnie of O’Fallon
Missouri State University
The following area students were named to the fall 2023 Dean’s List at Missouri State University:
Kayla Conklin of O’Fallon
Baylee Drolet of O’Fallon
Morgan Foster of O’Fallon
Sophie Hertzler of O’Fallon
Vishal Jacob of O’Fallon
Madison Jung of O’Fallon
Morgan Jung of O’Fallon
Keira Longhorn of O’Fallon
Simoriah Longhorn of O’Fallon
Katherine Robinson of Scott AFB
McKenna Stiles of O’Fallon
Hannah Tole of O’Fallon
Ashton Wheat of O’Fallon
Seton Hall University
The following area student was named to the fall 2023 Dean’s List at Seton Hall University:
Alexandra Carroll of O’Fallon
University of Alabama
The following area students are fall 2023 graduates of the University of Alabama:
Jacob McCreary of O’Fallon
Veronica Wilson of O’Fallon
The following area student was named to the fall 2023 President’s List at the University of Alabama:
Emilia Higgins of O’Fallon
The following area students were named to the fall 2023 Dean’s List at the University of Alabama:
Cody Bauer of O’Fallon
Brianna Berres of O’Fallon
Calvin Keller of O’Fallon
Jacob McCreary of O’Fallon
University of Kentucky
The University of Kentucky College of Arts and Sciences recognized the following area student during commencement ceremonies in December 2023:
Addison Jones of O’Fallon
University of Maryland Global Campus
The following area students are fall 2023 graduates of the University of Maryland Global Campus:
Douglas Aliano of Shiloh
Bradley Surovik of Scott AFB
University of Mississippi
The following area students were named to the fall 2023 Chancellor’s Honor Roll at the University of Mississippi:
Caroline Fogarty of Scott AFB
Brady Keller of Shiloh
Cailee Langenhorst of Shiloh
Sarah Mason of O’Fallon
Brady Martinez of O’Fallon
Aubrey Mister of O’Fallon
Sarah Owens of O’Fallon
Chloe Siddle of O’Fallon