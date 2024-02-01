O’Fallon area scholars, Feb. 1 edition

Austin Peay State University

The following area student was named to the fall 2023 Dean’s List at Austin Peay State University:

Mackenzie James of O’Fallon

Carthage College

The following area student was named to the fall 2023 Dean’s List at Carthage College:

Jackson Bossart of O’Fallon

Cedarville University

The following area students were named to the fall 2023 Dean’s List at Cedarville University:

Lauren Merrifield of Shiloh

Kristina Sharpe of O’Fallon

Edgewood College

The following area student earned Semester Honors for the fall 2023 semester at Edgewood College:

Kerry Costello of O’Fallon

Iowa State University

The following area students were named to the fall 2023 Dean’s List at Iowa State University:

Tucker Lehman of O’Fallon

Nicholas Novy of O’Fallon

Zachary Novy of O’Fallon

Mississippi State University

The following area student is a fall 2023 graduate of Mississippi State University:

Andrew Joyce of O’Fallon

The following area students were named to the fall 2023 President’s List at Mississippi State University:

Jordyn Comeaux of Shiloh

Charles Gilliam of O’Fallon

Kaitlyn Spinnie of O’Fallon

Missouri State University

The following area students were named to the fall 2023 Dean’s List at Missouri State University:

Kayla Conklin of O’Fallon

Baylee Drolet of O’Fallon

Morgan Foster of O’Fallon

Sophie Hertzler of O’Fallon

Vishal Jacob of O’Fallon

Madison Jung of O’Fallon

Morgan Jung of O’Fallon

Keira Longhorn of O’Fallon

Simoriah Longhorn of O’Fallon

Katherine Robinson of Scott AFB

McKenna Stiles of O’Fallon

Hannah Tole of O’Fallon

Ashton Wheat of O’Fallon

Seton Hall University

The following area student was named to the fall 2023 Dean’s List at Seton Hall University:

Alexandra Carroll of O’Fallon

University of Alabama

The following area students are fall 2023 graduates of the University of Alabama:

Jacob McCreary of O’Fallon

Veronica Wilson of O’Fallon

The following area student was named to the fall 2023 President’s List at the University of Alabama:

Emilia Higgins of O’Fallon

The following area students were named to the fall 2023 Dean’s List at the University of Alabama:

Cody Bauer of O’Fallon

Brianna Berres of O’Fallon

Calvin Keller of O’Fallon

Jacob McCreary of O’Fallon

University of Kentucky

The University of Kentucky College of Arts and Sciences recognized the following area student during commencement ceremonies in December 2023:

Addison Jones of O’Fallon

University of Maryland Global Campus

The following area students are fall 2023 graduates of the University of Maryland Global Campus:

Douglas Aliano of Shiloh

Bradley Surovik of Scott AFB

University of Mississippi

The following area students were named to the fall 2023 Chancellor’s Honor Roll at the University of Mississippi:

Caroline Fogarty of Scott AFB

Brady Keller of Shiloh

Cailee Langenhorst of Shiloh

Sarah Mason of O’Fallon

Brady Martinez of O’Fallon

Aubrey Mister of O’Fallon

Sarah Owens of O’Fallon

Chloe Siddle of O’Fallon