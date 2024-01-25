O’Fallon area scholars, Jan. 25 edition

Belleville News-Democrat
·1 min read

Greenville University

The following area student was named to the fall 2023 Dean’s List at Greenville University:

  • Payton Hamm of O’Fallon

Lincoln University of Missouri

The following area students were named to the Dean’s List at Lincoln University of Missouri for the 2023 fall semester:

  • Breonna Barnard of Shiloh

  • Xoe Binford of Shiloh

  • Bryand Coley of O’Fallon

  • Cyris Davis of O’Fallon

  • Anneus Riggs of O’Fallon

Miami University

The following area student was named to the Dean’s List at Miami University for the 2023 fall semester:

  • Emma Blomberg of O’Fallon

Southwestern College

The following area student was named to the Dean’s Honor Roll at Southwestern College for the 2023 fall semester:

  • Harsh Vaidya of Scott AFB

State Technical College of Missouri

The following area student was named to the fall 2023 Dean’s List at State Technical College of Missouri:

  • Connor Leveling of O’Fallon