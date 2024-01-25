O’Fallon area scholars, Jan. 25 edition

Greenville University

The following area student was named to the fall 2023 Dean’s List at Greenville University:

Payton Hamm of O’Fallon

Lincoln University of Missouri

The following area students were named to the Dean’s List at Lincoln University of Missouri for the 2023 fall semester:

Breonna Barnard of Shiloh

Xoe Binford of Shiloh

Bryand Coley of O’Fallon

Cyris Davis of O’Fallon

Anneus Riggs of O’Fallon

Miami University

The following area student was named to the Dean’s List at Miami University for the 2023 fall semester:

Emma Blomberg of O’Fallon

Southwestern College

The following area student was named to the Dean’s Honor Roll at Southwestern College for the 2023 fall semester:

Harsh Vaidya of Scott AFB

State Technical College of Missouri

The following area student was named to the fall 2023 Dean’s List at State Technical College of Missouri:

Connor Leveling of O’Fallon