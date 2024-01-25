O’Fallon area scholars, Jan. 25 edition
Greenville University
The following area student was named to the fall 2023 Dean’s List at Greenville University:
Payton Hamm of O’Fallon
Lincoln University of Missouri
The following area students were named to the Dean’s List at Lincoln University of Missouri for the 2023 fall semester:
Breonna Barnard of Shiloh
Xoe Binford of Shiloh
Bryand Coley of O’Fallon
Cyris Davis of O’Fallon
Anneus Riggs of O’Fallon
Miami University
The following area student was named to the Dean’s List at Miami University for the 2023 fall semester:
Emma Blomberg of O’Fallon
Southwestern College
The following area student was named to the Dean’s Honor Roll at Southwestern College for the 2023 fall semester:
Harsh Vaidya of Scott AFB
State Technical College of Missouri
The following area student was named to the fall 2023 Dean’s List at State Technical College of Missouri:
Connor Leveling of O’Fallon