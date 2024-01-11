O’Fallon area scholars, Jan. 11 edition

Belleville News-Democrat
·2 min read

Columbia College

The following area student was named to the Dean’s List at Columbia College for the fall 2023 semester:

  • Emma Minton of O’Fallon

Marquette University

The following area students were named to the Dean’s List at Marquette University for the fall 2023 semester:

  • Kate Louer of O’Fallon

  • Chris Toennies of O’Fallon

McKendree University

The following area students were named to the fall 2023 President’s List at McKendree University:

  • Liana Burkhart of O’Fallon

  • Taylor Byrd of O’Fallon

  • Garrett Crabtree of Shiloh

  • Madison Dalonzo of O’Fallon

  • Peyton Gonzales of Shiloh

  • Zach Horsens of O’Fallon

  • Ashli Lake of O’Fallon

  • Kelsey Lyles of O’Fallon

  • Elana Melzer of O’Fallon

  • Meera Mohammad of O’Fallon

  • Alexa Prouhet of O’Fallon

  • Madison Rohn of O’Fallon

  • Matthew Stooke of O’Fallon

  • Michael Stooke of O’Fallon

The following area students were named to the fall 2023 Dean’s List at McKendree University:

  • Jeremiah Barrett of O’Fallon

  • Elizabeth Collins of O’Fallon

  • Jordyn Dallas of O’Fallon

  • Ayden Frickleton of O’Fallon

  • Kallie Hubbard of O’Fallon

  • Emalia Kolbow of O’Fallon

  • Maicy Mueller of O’Fallon

  • Christopher Porter of O’Fallon

  • Christopher Randolph of Shiloh

  • Jordan Wathen of O’Fallon

Southern New Hampshire University

The following area students were named to the fall 2023 President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University:

  • Andreia DeAngelo of O’Fallon

  • Heather Delcambre of O’Fallon

  • Zachary Dice of Scott AFB

  • Natoshia Johnson of Scott AFB

  • Lia Mendoza of Scott AFB

  • Trevor Mercer of O’Fallon

  • Cory Nutt of O’Fallon

  • Stacy Webb-Welker of Scott AFB

The following area students were named to the fall 2023 Dean’s List at Southern New Hampshire University:

  • Alex Elizondo of Scott AFB

  • Candace Evans of O’Fallon

  • Amos Griffin of O’Fallon

  • Erika Whitmeyer of Shiloh

Union University

The following area student was named to the President’s List at Union University for the fall 2023 semester:

  • Sydnie Arnolds of O’Fallon

The following area student was named to the Dean’s List at Union University for the fall 2023 semester:

  • Lucy Meurer of O’Fallon

