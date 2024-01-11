O’Fallon area scholars, Jan. 11 edition
Columbia College
The following area student was named to the Dean’s List at Columbia College for the fall 2023 semester:
Emma Minton of O’Fallon
Marquette University
The following area students were named to the Dean’s List at Marquette University for the fall 2023 semester:
Kate Louer of O’Fallon
Chris Toennies of O’Fallon
McKendree University
The following area students were named to the fall 2023 President’s List at McKendree University:
Liana Burkhart of O’Fallon
Taylor Byrd of O’Fallon
Garrett Crabtree of Shiloh
Madison Dalonzo of O’Fallon
Peyton Gonzales of Shiloh
Zach Horsens of O’Fallon
Ashli Lake of O’Fallon
Kelsey Lyles of O’Fallon
Elana Melzer of O’Fallon
Meera Mohammad of O’Fallon
Alexa Prouhet of O’Fallon
Madison Rohn of O’Fallon
Matthew Stooke of O’Fallon
Michael Stooke of O’Fallon
The following area students were named to the fall 2023 Dean’s List at McKendree University:
Jeremiah Barrett of O’Fallon
Elizabeth Collins of O’Fallon
Jordyn Dallas of O’Fallon
Ayden Frickleton of O’Fallon
Kallie Hubbard of O’Fallon
Emalia Kolbow of O’Fallon
Maicy Mueller of O’Fallon
Christopher Porter of O’Fallon
Christopher Randolph of Shiloh
Jordan Wathen of O’Fallon
Southern New Hampshire University
The following area students were named to the fall 2023 President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University:
Andreia DeAngelo of O’Fallon
Heather Delcambre of O’Fallon
Zachary Dice of Scott AFB
Natoshia Johnson of Scott AFB
Lia Mendoza of Scott AFB
Trevor Mercer of O’Fallon
Cory Nutt of O’Fallon
Stacy Webb-Welker of Scott AFB
The following area students were named to the fall 2023 Dean’s List at Southern New Hampshire University:
Alex Elizondo of Scott AFB
Candace Evans of O’Fallon
Amos Griffin of O’Fallon
Erika Whitmeyer of Shiloh
Union University
The following area student was named to the President’s List at Union University for the fall 2023 semester:
Sydnie Arnolds of O’Fallon
The following area student was named to the Dean’s List at Union University for the fall 2023 semester:
Lucy Meurer of O’Fallon