O’Fallon area scholars, Jan. 11 edition

Columbia College

The following area student was named to the Dean’s List at Columbia College for the fall 2023 semester:

Emma Minton of O’Fallon

Marquette University

The following area students were named to the Dean’s List at Marquette University for the fall 2023 semester:

Kate Louer of O’Fallon

Chris Toennies of O’Fallon

McKendree University

The following area students were named to the fall 2023 President’s List at McKendree University:

Liana Burkhart of O’Fallon

Taylor Byrd of O’Fallon

Garrett Crabtree of Shiloh

Madison Dalonzo of O’Fallon

Peyton Gonzales of Shiloh

Zach Horsens of O’Fallon

Ashli Lake of O’Fallon

Kelsey Lyles of O’Fallon

Elana Melzer of O’Fallon

Meera Mohammad of O’Fallon

Alexa Prouhet of O’Fallon

Madison Rohn of O’Fallon

Matthew Stooke of O’Fallon

Michael Stooke of O’Fallon

The following area students were named to the fall 2023 Dean’s List at McKendree University:

Jeremiah Barrett of O’Fallon

Elizabeth Collins of O’Fallon

Jordyn Dallas of O’Fallon

Ayden Frickleton of O’Fallon

Kallie Hubbard of O’Fallon

Emalia Kolbow of O’Fallon

Maicy Mueller of O’Fallon

Christopher Porter of O’Fallon

Christopher Randolph of Shiloh

Jordan Wathen of O’Fallon

Southern New Hampshire University

The following area students were named to the fall 2023 President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University:

Andreia DeAngelo of O’Fallon

Heather Delcambre of O’Fallon

Zachary Dice of Scott AFB

Natoshia Johnson of Scott AFB

Lia Mendoza of Scott AFB

Trevor Mercer of O’Fallon

Cory Nutt of O’Fallon

Stacy Webb-Welker of Scott AFB

The following area students were named to the fall 2023 Dean’s List at Southern New Hampshire University:

Alex Elizondo of Scott AFB

Candace Evans of O’Fallon

Amos Griffin of O’Fallon

Erika Whitmeyer of Shiloh

Union University

The following area student was named to the President’s List at Union University for the fall 2023 semester:

Sydnie Arnolds of O’Fallon

The following area student was named to the Dean’s List at Union University for the fall 2023 semester:

Lucy Meurer of O’Fallon