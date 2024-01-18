O’Fallon area scholars, Jan. 18 edition

Belleville News-Democrat
·1 min read

Miami University

The following area student has been named to the fall 2023 Dean’s List at Miami University:

  • Emma Blomberg of O’Fallon

Southeast Missouri State University

The following area students have been named to the fall 2023 President’s List at Southeast Missouri State University:

  • Lindsey Barnes of O’Fallon

  • Abby Causey of O’Fallon

  • Sydney Morgan of O’Fallon

  • Kasey Sharpe of O’Fallon

  • Chloe Watson of O’Fallon

The following area students have been named to the fall 2023 Dean’s List at Southeast Missouri State University:

  • Lindsey Barnes of O’Fallon

  • Abby Causey of O’Fallon

  • Cale Faulk of O’Fallon

  • Sydney Morgan of O’Fallon

  • Dalton Roeckenhaus of O’Fallon

  • Kasey Sharpe of O’Fallon

  • Gavin Stone of O’Fallon

  • Mia Torres of O’Fallon

  • Chloe Watson of O’Fallon

University of Kentucky

The following area students have been named to the fall 2023 College of Arts and Sciences Dean’s List at the University of Kentucky:

  • Addison Jones of O’Fallon

  • Matthew McGee of O’Fallon

  • Wynne Radcliffe of O’Fallon

University of Tennessee at Martin

The following area student has been named to the fall 2023 Chancellor’s Honor Roll at the University of Tennessee at Martin:

  • Hailey McGinnis of O’Fallon

