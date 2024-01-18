O’Fallon area scholars, Jan. 18 edition
Miami University
The following area student has been named to the fall 2023 Dean’s List at Miami University:
Emma Blomberg of O’Fallon
Southeast Missouri State University
The following area students have been named to the fall 2023 President’s List at Southeast Missouri State University:
Lindsey Barnes of O’Fallon
Abby Causey of O’Fallon
Sydney Morgan of O’Fallon
Kasey Sharpe of O’Fallon
Chloe Watson of O’Fallon
The following area students have been named to the fall 2023 Dean’s List at Southeast Missouri State University:
Lindsey Barnes of O’Fallon
Abby Causey of O’Fallon
Cale Faulk of O’Fallon
Sydney Morgan of O’Fallon
Dalton Roeckenhaus of O’Fallon
Kasey Sharpe of O’Fallon
Gavin Stone of O’Fallon
Mia Torres of O’Fallon
Chloe Watson of O’Fallon
University of Kentucky
The following area students have been named to the fall 2023 College of Arts and Sciences Dean’s List at the University of Kentucky:
Addison Jones of O’Fallon
Matthew McGee of O’Fallon
Wynne Radcliffe of O’Fallon
University of Tennessee at Martin
The following area student has been named to the fall 2023 Chancellor’s Honor Roll at the University of Tennessee at Martin:
Hailey McGinnis of O’Fallon