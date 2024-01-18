O’Fallon area scholars, Jan. 18 edition

Miami University

The following area student has been named to the fall 2023 Dean’s List at Miami University:

Emma Blomberg of O’Fallon

Southeast Missouri State University

The following area students have been named to the fall 2023 President’s List at Southeast Missouri State University:

Lindsey Barnes of O’Fallon

Abby Causey of O’Fallon

Sydney Morgan of O’Fallon

Kasey Sharpe of O’Fallon

Chloe Watson of O’Fallon

The following area students have been named to the fall 2023 Dean’s List at Southeast Missouri State University:

Lindsey Barnes of O’Fallon

Abby Causey of O’Fallon

Cale Faulk of O’Fallon

Sydney Morgan of O’Fallon

Dalton Roeckenhaus of O’Fallon

Kasey Sharpe of O’Fallon

Gavin Stone of O’Fallon

Mia Torres of O’Fallon

Chloe Watson of O’Fallon

University of Kentucky

The following area students have been named to the fall 2023 College of Arts and Sciences Dean’s List at the University of Kentucky:

Addison Jones of O’Fallon

Matthew McGee of O’Fallon

Wynne Radcliffe of O’Fallon

University of Tennessee at Martin

The following area student has been named to the fall 2023 Chancellor’s Honor Roll at the University of Tennessee at Martin:

Hailey McGinnis of O’Fallon