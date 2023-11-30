O’Fallon area scholars, Nov. 30 edition

McKendree University

Dr. Angie LaMora, an associate professor of biology at McKendree University, is this year’s recipient of the 2023 Emerson Excellence in Teaching Award for her outstanding contribution to the teaching profession and to her students. She was chosen by the university’s top administrators and received an engraved crystal apple, along with additional Emerson recognition. The award also includes an opportunity to apply for an Emerson grant to support supplemental classroom services or materials at an award recipient’s school.

University of Kansas

Alexis Denton of O’Fallon was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Denton was initiated at The University of Kansas.

University of Maryland Global Campus

Brian Carlo Bravante of Scott AFB was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Bravante was initiated at The University of Maryland Global Campus.