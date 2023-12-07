O’Fallon Around Town - Dec. 7 edition

Noon Friday, Dec. 8, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Submissions will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Thursday, Dec. 7

▪ Missouri Botanical Garden 11th annual Garden Glow — Hours vary nightly through Saturday, Jan. 6 (except Dec. 24-25.) Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Blvd., St. Louis. Celebrate the holiday season at the most spectacular holiday lights experience in the St. Louis area. Featuring nearly two million dazzling lights, Garden Glow transforms the iconic setting of the Missouri Botanical Garden into an enchanted wonderland rich with mesmerizing displays and unforgettable moments. Advance tickets encouraged. For hours and info: mobot.org

▪ U.S. Bank Wild Lights at the Saint Louis Zoo — 5-8:30 p.m. on select dates through Saturday, Dec. 30. Saint Louis Zoo, One Government Drive, St. Louis. Escape to a wild wonderland with brand new twinkling light displays and festive family fun. For dates, tickets and other info, visit stlzoo.org/wildlights.

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness: Family Support Group — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. The Family Support Meetings are for family members, significant others, and/or friends of persons with a mental health condition. First Thursday of every month. Facilitators will vary. For information: kelly.nami.swi@gmail.com or 618-798-9788.

▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Online via Zoom. Program: “SCCGS at Work.” Learn how each committee on the SCCGS Board goes about tasks under his/her care. Installation of officers will also take place. The meeting is open to the public, but space is limited. Reservation information is at stclair-ilgs.org/events or facebook.com/STCCGSIL.

Thursday, Dec. 7 thru Saturday, Dec. 10

▪ Belleville Theatre Company presents ‘Little Women, The Broadway Musical’ — 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Dec. 7-9, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10. SWIC Theatre, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. Based on Louisa May Alcott’s life, Little Women follows the adventures of sisters Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy March. This timeless, captivating story is brought to life in this glorious musical filled with personal discovery, heartache, hope and everlasting love. Little Women embodies the complete theatrical experience, guaranteeing a night filled with laughter, tears and a lifting of the spirit. We hope you’ll join us as we present this beautiful story this holiday season. bellevilletheatrecompany.org

Friday, Dec. 8

▪ O’Fallon Knights of Columbus & Ladies Auxiliary Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Traditional menu of cod, tilapia, catfish, hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks and several side dishes. Dine-in and carryout. Credit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-632-6229. facebook.com/KnightsOfColumbus4239

▪ Swansea Fish Stand — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays. KC Club & Event Center, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, O’Fallon. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Open for carryout, call-in and dine-in orders. 618-222-7171. facebook.com/KCClubEastStLouis

▪ Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Dine-in or carryout available. For carryout, call 618-624-5412. facebook.com/shiloheagles545 or shiloheagles545.com

Saturday, Dec. 9

▪ O’Fallon Township Rummage Sale — 7 a.m. to noon. Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. Men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, plus household items will be available for the sale.

▪ Breakfast with Santa — 9 a.m. to noon. Klucker Hall, 14 Park Drive, Shiloh. Join Santa for a continental breakfast (pastries, donuts, coffee, juice) and photos. Includes free crafts for kids to make and take. Purchase tickets at the door: $5 per adult; kids eat free with donations for the Weekend Wildcats. Needed donations: saltine crackers, tuna packets, single-serving snacks, canned pasta sauce, canned vegetables and fruit, small jars of peanut butter, granola bars and trail mix, oatmeal, soup, pasta noodles, macaroni and cheese, Chef Boyardee, Ramen, microwave popcorn, peanut butter crackers. RSVP in advance (for food count) to 618-632-1022, ext. 119.

▪ Bundles for Babies — 10 a.m. to noon. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, Main Lobby, 1 St. Elizabeth Blvd., O’Fallon. Guests will meet St. Elizabeth’s Women and Infants Center staff, receive health and safety information and learn about services available to help them welcome their bundle of joy. Guided tours will also be offered of the Women and Infants Center. The tours will be limited to small groups to respect current patients’ privacy and safety. Christmas activities are also planned for children, including free photos with Santa while sharing cookies and milk and creating a fun holiday craft project to take home. 618-234-2120, ext. 31260.

Sunday, Dec. 10

▪ Holiday Maker’s Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. High Low, 3301 Washington Blvd., St. Louis. Blueprint Coffee proudly announces a holiday Makers Market pop-up at High Low, the literary arts cafe in partnership with the Kranzberg Arts Foundation, in the vibrant Grand Center Arts District, in collaboration with the Kranzberg Arts Foundation. Blueprint Coffee and the Kranzberg are thrilled to partner with local makers on the upcoming holiday market, offering coffee fans and holiday shoppers the opportunity to browse unique items created by local artisans. The Makers Market will offer a diverse selection of vendors, including vintage clothing, herbs & botanicals, jewelry, art and handcrafted goods and more. facebook.com/BlueprintCoffee

Monday, Dec. 11

▪ Cinema St. Louis Golden Anniversaries: ‘Cleopatra Jones’ with Novotny Lawrence — 7:30 p.m. Free livestream. During the 1970s, U.S. Special Agent Cleopatra Jones proves to be an invaluable asset to the local police forces in the war on drugs. Presented as part of Golden Anniversaries, a series that honors films celebrating their 50th year of release. Presented by Novotny Lawrence, associate professor at Iowa State University. cinemastlouis.org

Wednesday, Dec. 13

▪ National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) Alvin G. Bohley Chapter 1019 — 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. O’Town Food Hall and Tap House, 1214 Central Park Drive, O’Fallon. This is our Winter Luncheon; reservations are required. All active and retired federal and postal employees are welcome. Meetings held the second Wednesday of each month except for May and December socials. NARFE remains the go-to resource for the federal community. For information, contact James at jbflat2021@gmail.com or call 618-795-5174.

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness: NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group — 6:30-8 p.m. Online via Zoom. Free peer-to-peer support group for adults with a mental health condition working towards recovery. Every Wednesday. Open the Zoom app and enter 3914844542. For information: kelly.nami.swi@gmail.com or 618-798-9788.

Other area happenings

▪ Mercy Holiday Celebration at Stifel — 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17. Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market St., St. Louis. Join the SLSO and conductor Stuart Malina for this cherished holiday tradition, full of favorite carols and sounds of the season. Even Santa makes time for this festive concert. slso.org

▪ O’Fallon Township Senior Committee Dinner & Entertainment — 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21. 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. For O’Fallon Township residents only. Cost: $3. Reservations deadline: Thursday, Dec. 14.