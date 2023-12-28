O’Fallon Around Town - Dec. 28 edition

Noon Friday, Dec. 29, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Submissions will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Thursday, Dec. 28

▪ Way of Lights — 5-9 p.m. thru Sunday, Dec. 31. National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, 442 DeMazenod Drive, Belleville. This breathtaking display focuses on the birth of Christ. Free admission, donations accepted. snows.org/wayoflights

▪ Missouri Botanical Garden 11th annual Garden Glow — Hours vary nightly through Saturday, Jan. 6. Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Blvd., St. Louis. Celebrate the holiday season at the most spectacular holiday lights experience in the St. Louis area. Featuring nearly two million dazzling lights, Garden Glow transforms the iconic setting of the Missouri Botanical Garden into an enchanted wonderland rich with mesmerizing displays and unforgettable moments. Advance tickets encouraged. For hours and info: mobot.org

▪ U.S. Bank Wild Lights at the Saint Louis Zoo — 5-8:30 p.m. on select dates through Saturday, Dec. 30. Saint Louis Zoo, One Government Drive, St. Louis. Escape to a wild wonderland with brand new twinkling light displays and festive family fun. For dates, tickets and other info, visit stlzoo.org/wildlights.

Friday, Dec. 29

▪ O’Fallon Knights of Columbus & Ladies Auxiliary Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Traditional menu of cod, tilapia, catfish, hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks and several side dishes. Dine-in and carryout. Credit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-632-6229. facebook.com/KnightsOfColumbus4239

▪ Swansea Fish Stand — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays. KC Club & Event Center, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, O’Fallon. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Open for carryout, call-in and dine-in orders. 618-222-7171. facebook.com/KCClubEastStLouis

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 1:30-5:30 p.m. St. Clare Catholic School Gym, 214 W. Third St., O’Fallon. The blood supply is critically low. Please call 1-800-733-2767 (1-800-RED-CROSS) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter “OfallonRotary” in the “Find a Blood Drive” search window to schedule an appointment. Those with appointments will be served before walk-ins. Please bring a photo ID. Sponsored by the Rotary Club of O’Fallon.

▪ Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Dine-in or carryout available. For carryout, call 618-624-5412. facebook.com/shiloheagles545 or shiloheagles545.com

Thursday, Jan. 4

▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Online via Zoom. Program: “East Side Mishpachah: Jewish History and Family in Southwestern Illinois.” Mishpachah is the Hebrew word for family and is usually used to refer to one’s extended family. Learn about the Jewish communities in East St. Louis and Belleville in this new presentation by St. Clair County Historical Society Executive Director William P. Shannon. The meeting is open to the public, but space is limited. Reservation information is at stclair-ilgs.org/events or facebook.com/STCCGSIL.

Other area happenings

▪ Tri-Township Library Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Jan. 5. Tri-Township Library, 209 S. Main St., Troy. Book donations accepted during the book sale and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library. 618-667-2133.

▪ Green Door Art Gallery: Hooked on Fibers — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays, Jan. 10 thru March 24. Green Door Art Gallery, 21 N. Gore St., Webster Groves, Missouri. Opening reception 5-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19. “Hooked on Fibers: The Art of the Stitch” features rug hooking textile art by Sheri Ahner, and mixed media fiber art by Chris Burton, Liz Davidson and Ana Sumner. The artwork will be available for sale. 314-202-4071 or greendoorartgallery.com.