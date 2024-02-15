O’Fallon Around Town - Feb. 15 edition

Noon Friday, Feb. 16, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Submissions will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Thursday, Feb. 15

▪ Cahokia Archaeological Society — 5:30-6:30 p.m. Collinsville Public Library, 408 W. Main St., Collinsville. The program, entitled, “History of River Travel on the Middle Mississippi River, 8000 B.C. to A.D. 1850,” will be presented by Dr. F. Terry Norris, who was the District Archaeologist for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District, from 1977 until his retirement in 2012. During the past 45 years, he has conducted numerous investigations on both prehistoric and historic period archaeological sites in the Midwest. Both the meeting and the program are free and open to the public.

Friday, Feb. 16

▪ O’Fallon Knights of Columbus & Ladies Auxiliary Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Traditional menu of cod, tilapia, catfish, hamburgers, hot dogs and several side dishes. Dine-in and carryout. Credit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-632-6229. facebook.com/KnightsOfColumbus4239

▪ Smoke & Kettle at the KC Club and Event Center — Noon to 8 p.m. KC Club and Event Center, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, O’Fallon. Catfish, cod, shrimp, barbecue and more. Dine in or carryout. facebook.com/KCClubEastStLouis

▪ Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Dine-in or carryout available. For carryout, call 618-624-5412. facebook.com/shiloheagles545 or shiloheagles545.com

Saturday, Feb. 17

▪ Tri-Township Library Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon. Tri-Township Library, 209 S. Main St., Troy. Book donations accepted during the sale and on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library. 618-667-2133.

Monday, Feb. 19

▪ Lewis and Clark Community College Discover Day — 4-6 p.m. The Commons, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey. Discover Day gives prospective students an opportunity to talk with financial aid and enrollment reps, tour campus, find info on the programs you’re interested in, and experience campus life. Enjoy free beverages, entertainment, giveaways and more. Pre-registration encouraged: lc.edu.

Thursday, Feb. 22

▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society: ‘Let’s Talk Genealogy’ — Noon. Belleville Public Library, 121 E. Washington St., Belleville. Bring questions or documents for discussion on topics such as census data, deeds, immigration, methodology, naturalization, occupations, military, and vital records. Suggestions on how to avoid pitfalls or break through ancestral brick walls may ensue. If you have specific questions or to propose a different day or time, email sccgsoffice@stclair-ilgs.org. The discussion is open to the public, but please call the library at 618-234-0441 to hold your spot. Additional information is at stclair-ilgs.org/events or facebook.com/STCCGSIL.

Other area happenings

▪ Lift Every Voice — 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23. Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market St., St. Louis. “Lift every voice and sing, till Earth and Heaven ring, ring with the harmonies of Liberty!” Join your SLSO and the IN UNISON Chorus for this one-of-a-kind celebration of Black History Month, featuring Grammy- and NAACP Image Award winning vocalist BeBe Winans. Don’t miss this soulful celebration of unity, freedom, and Black musical expression. slso.org

▪ Brahms X Radiohead — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24. Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market St., St. Louis. Join conductor Steve Hackman and your SLSO in Brahms X Radiohead—an epic symphonic synthesis of Radiohead’s album OK Computer and the Brahms First Symphony, composed for full symphony orchestra and three solo vocalists. slso.org

▪ 7Hills Student Conference — Friday-Saturday, March 1-2. First Baptist Church O’Fallon, 1111 E. U.S. Highway 50, O’Fallon. Doors open 5:45 p.m. March 1 and 12:45 p.m. March 2. The 7Hills Student Conference seeks to bring together students from the metro east for a weekend filled with the transformative power of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Over the course of two days, participants will engage in dynamic preaching, authentic worship, challenging breakout sessions, and meaningful community building. This weekend promises to be a unique opportunity for encounter, equipping, and empowerment. Cost: $39/person; $59/person with a conference shirt. For more info: fbcofallon.org/shsc.

▪ Tri-Township Library Spring Garden Series — 6:30 p.m. Thursdays in March. Tri-Township Library, 209 S. Main St., Troy. Topics include Culinary Herbs – March 7, Butterflies – March 14, Vegetables – March 21, and Birds – March 28. Reservations recommended; supplies limited. Contact the library at 618-667-2133.

▪ Southwestern Illinois College Health Science Day — Friday, March 22. SWIC Belleville Campus, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. High school students can explore some of the exciting educational and career opportunities offered in the first responder and health science fields. High school students from surrounding areas are invited to the Belleville campus to get a chance to meet SWIC faculty and staff, and learn about the college’s Health Science, Homeland Security, and Business programs. The day will feature a staged car accident that will demonstrate how each profession has an integral part to play in everyday emergencies. Students will get a chance to watch the accident scene unfold, as well as experience what happens to critical patients in a mock Emergency Room. Not only will students get to experience what it is like working in the field, they will also have an opportunity to speak with potential employers and work with college faculty performing hands-on activities in Health Science disciplines in SWIC’s state-of-the-art labs. To register for this free event, visit https://swic.tfaforms.net/217806.

* * *

The deadline submission of applications for inclusion on the O’Fallon Veterans’ Monument for the Memorial Day dedication on Monday, May 27, is Friday, March 1. All honorably discharged veterans who lived in O’Fallon School District #203 at any point in their life are eligible. Applications are available at O’Fallon City Hall, O’Fallon Public Library, at The Monument at 737 E. Wesley, O’Fallon, or visit ofallonveteransmonument.org. For more information, please call 618-632-9826.