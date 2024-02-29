O’Fallon Around Town - Feb. 29 edition

Noon Friday, March 1, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Submissions will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Thursday, Feb. 29

▪ Schnucks Company-Wide Career Fair — 1-5 p.m. All Schnucks store locations. Schnucks plans to hire for a variety of positions offering flexible schedules, career advancement, the option to be paid after each shift, health benefits (after a qualifying period) and 10% discount on Schnucks-brand products for teammates and their immediate family. Part-time positions and full-time department manager positions (at select locations) are also available. To expedite the process, prospective teammates planning to attend the fair should visit schnucks.com/careers and complete the online application prior to attending.

Thursday, Feb. 29 thru Sunday, March 3

▪ McKendree University Students present ‘These Shining Lives’ — 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 29, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, March 1-2, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 3. Hettenhausen Center for the Arts, 400 N. Alton St., Lebanon. Based on the true story of Catherine Donohue and the women who painted watch faces for the Radium Dial Company in Ottawa, Illinois, in the 1920s, “These Shining Lives” chronicles the strength and determination of women considered expendable in their day, exploring their true story and its continued resonance. thehett.com

Friday, March 1

▪ Tri-Township Library Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon. Tri-Township Library, 209 S. Main St., Troy. Book donations accepted during the sale and on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library. 618-667-2133.

▪ O’Fallon Knights of Columbus & Ladies Auxiliary Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Traditional menu of cod, tilapia, catfish, hamburgers, hot dogs and several side dishes. Dine-in and carryout. Credit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-632-6229. facebook.com/KnightsOfColumbus4239

▪ Smoke & Kettle at the KC Club and Event Center — Noon to 8 p.m. KC Club and Event Center, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, O’Fallon. Catfish, cod, shrimp, barbecue and more. Dine in or carryout. facebook.com/KCClubEastStLouis

▪ Fraternal Order of Eagles #545 — 5-7 p.m. every Friday. Fraternal Order of Eagles #545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and chicken strips. Fish available by pound or plate. Sides: slaw, fries, onion rings, hush puppies, spaghetti, cheese balls and applesauce. Desserts provided by the Ladies Auxiliary. Dine-in or carryout available. 618-624-5412 or facebook.com/shiloheagles545.

Saturday, March 2

▪ Edwardsville Arts Center Artini Cocktail Competition — 6-10 p.m. The Ink House, 117 N. 2nd St., Edwardsville. Get ready to sip, savor, and spend a great night with friends as eight local restaurants curate one-of-a-kind cocktails inspired by their choice of famous artwork. Artini Defending Champion, Moussalli’s Prime, will compete this year against Blue Violet, Brick+Bramble, Cleveland Heath, Edley’s Bar-B-Que, Foundry Public House, Peel Wood Fired Pizza, and 1818 Chophouse. Prepare your taste buds for a creative journey as these talented participants stir, shake, and pour their way to artistic perfection. Tickets are $85 and can be purchased at edwardsvilleartscenter.com, and include cocktails from eight restaurants with specially curated appetizers. Proceeds from the event directly benefit EAC programming. Special thanks to Presenting Sponsor, Witness Distillery, for helping make this event possible.

Tuesday, March 5

O’Fallon Garden Club — 6 p.m. Rock Springs Park (log cabin), 1428 E. Third St., O’Fallon. Sylvia Cummings, a registered yoga teacher, will demonstrate ways to stay in shape while gardening. All are welcome.

Thursday, March 7

▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Online via Zoom. Program: “East Side Mishpachah: Jewish History and Family in Southwestern Illinois.” “Mishpachah” is the Hebrew word for “family” and is usually used to refer to one’s extended family. Learn about the Jewish communities in East St. Louis and Belleville in this new presentation by St. Clair County Historical Society Executive Director William P. Shannon IV. Rescheduled from January due to technical difficulties. The meeting is open to the public, but space is limited. Reservation information is at stclair-ilgs.org/events or facebook.com/STCCGSIL.

Other area happenings

▪ Tri-Township Library Spring Garden Series — 6:30 p.m. Thursdays in March. Tri-Township Library, 209 S. Main St., Troy. Topics include Culinary Herbs – March 7, Butterflies – March 14, Vegetables – March 21, and Birds – March 28. Reservations recommended; supplies limited. Contact the library at 618-667-2133.

▪ Schlafly Beer annual Stout & Oyster Festival — 5-9 p.m. Friday, March 8, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 9. Schlafly Bottleworks, 7260 Southwest Ave., St. Louis. Schlafly’s Stout & Oyster Festival is the largest of its kind in the Midwest. Schlafly flies in over 50,000 oysters overnight from both coasts, hosts 20 seasoned oyster shuckers to shuck oysters live all weekend, and brews more than 12 stouts exclusively for the popular festival. For more info: schlafly.com.

▪ ‘Broadway Pops at the Movies!’ with the Masterworks Chorale — 3 p.m. Sunday, March 10. Hettenhausen Center for the Arts, 400 N. Alton St., Lebanon. A delightful revue of Broadway and pop favorites from the silver screen, including The Sound of Music, Guys and Dolls and West Side Story. This performance features the Masterworks Chorale, Children’s Chorus and Jazz Ensemble with Steve Jankowski as Master of Ceremonies. This performance is part of McKendree University’s Discovery Series. thehett.com

▪ O’Fallon Township Senior Committee — 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 21. 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. Dinner and entertainment. For O’Fallon Township residents only. Cost: $3. Reservation deadline: Friday, March 15.

▪ Southwestern Illinois College Health Science Day — Friday, March 22. SWIC Belleville Campus, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. High school students can explore some of the exciting educational and career opportunities offered in the first responder and health science fields. High school students from surrounding areas are invited to the Belleville campus to get a chance to meet SWIC faculty and staff, and learn about the college’s Health Science, Homeland Security, and Business programs. The day will feature a staged car accident that will demonstrate how each profession has an integral part to play in everyday emergencies. Students will get a chance to watch the accident scene unfold, as well as experience what happens to critical patients in a mock Emergency Room. Not only will students get to experience what it is like working in the field, they will also have an opportunity to speak with potential employers and work with college faculty performing hands-on activities in Health Science disciplines in SWIC’s state-of-the-art labs. To register for this free event, visit https://swic.tfaforms.net/217806.

▪ Breakfast with the Easter Bunny — 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 23. Shiloh Klucker Hall, 14 Park Drive, Shiloh. Continental breakfast with donuts, pastries, coffee, juice and milk. Cost: $5 for 16 and older; kids: non-perishable items. RSVP required by 3 p.m. Friday, March 15. 618-632-1022, ext. 119. Proceeds benefit Weekend Wildcats. Sponsored by Village of Shiloh and Shiloh PTO.

▪ 74th annual Belle-Scott Enlisted Dinner — 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 3. St. Clair Country Club, 100 S. 78th St., Belleville. Cash bar at 6 p.m.; dinner and program 6:30 p.m. The event is in honor of the men and women of Scott Air Force Base. Tickets: $125 - includes sponsoring dinner for attendees and one enlisted member; $50 for military members of the Belle-Scott Committee. Register by Thursday, March 22. 618-233-2015 or https://bit.ly/48op8GI

* * *

▪ The deadline submission of applications for inclusion on the O’Fallon Veterans’ Monument for the Memorial Day dedication on Monday, May 27, is Friday, March 1. All honorably discharged veterans who lived in O’Fallon School District #203 at any point in their life are eligible. Applications are available at O’Fallon City Hall, O’Fallon Public Library, at The Monument at 737 E. Wesley, O’Fallon, or visit ofallonveteransmonument.org. For more information, please call 618-632-9826.