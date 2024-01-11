O’Fallon Around Town - Jan. 11 edition

Noon Friday, Jan. 12, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Submissions will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Send event info via email to lifestyle@bnd.com. Questions, call Jennifer Green at 618-239-2643.

Thursday, Jan. 11

▪ Green Door Art Gallery: Upon Further Reflection — 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, from Jan. 11 thru April 5. Edward Jones Office of Bobby Lessentine, CFP, 3141 South Grand, St. Louis. Opening reception 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11. Green Door Art Gallery is pleased to partner with Bobby Lessentine, Financial Advisor, Edward Jones, in presenting Upon Further Reflection, a collection of oil and cold wax paintings by Mark Witzling. Join us for the opening reception on Jan. 11. Meet the artist and enjoy refreshments while you view the exhibit. Please call before visiting during exhibit hours: 314-772-5304. greendoorartgallery.com

Friday, Jan. 12

▪ O’Fallon Knights of Columbus & Ladies Auxiliary Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Traditional menu of cod, tilapia, catfish, hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks and several side dishes. Dine-in and carryout. Credit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-632-6229. facebook.com/KnightsOfColumbus4239

▪ Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Dine-in or carryout available. For carryout, call 618-624-5412. facebook.com/shiloheagles545 or shiloheagles545.com

Saturday, Jan. 13

▪ O’Fallon Township Rummage Sale — 7 a.m. to noon. Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. Men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, plus household items will be available in the sale.

Wednesday, Jan. 17

▪ St. Louis Blues Blood Drive — Noon to 6 p.m. American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia, Collinsville, and Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd., Alton. Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code BLUES, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. Missouri locations also available. Donors will receive a free Blues Blood Drive T-shirt while supplies last.

▪ Town Hall Meeting — 6 p.m. City Hall, 255 S. Lincoln Ave., O’Fallon. Mayor Herb Roach hosts his 24th town hall meeting, which will cover these topics: What would you like to see go onto the old Southview Shopping area at Hwy. 50 and South Lincoln? What types of new construction have already been approved to start construction in 2024? How did O’Fallon fare against other Illinois communities in financial rating by S & P Financial Services? This is an excellent opportunity for citizens to come and give their recommendations on how they would like to see the Southview site developed before any types of plans are submitted.

Thursday, Jan. 18

▪ O’Fallon Township Senior Committee Dinner & Entertainment — 5:30 p.m. Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. Cost: $3. For Township residents only. Reservation deadline: Friday, Jan. 12.