O’Fallon Around Town - Jan. 18 edition

Friday, Jan. 19

▪ O’Fallon Knights of Columbus & Ladies Auxiliary Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Traditional menu of cod, tilapia, catfish, hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks and several side dishes. Dine-in and carryout. Credit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-632-6229. facebook.com/KnightsOfColumbus4239

▪ Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Dine-in or carryout available. For carryout, call 618-624-5412. facebook.com/shiloheagles545 or shiloheagles545.com

Saturday, Jan. 20

▪ Saint Louis Zoo Job Fair — 9 a.m. to noon. The Living World, North Entrance, Saint Louis Zoo, One Government Drive, St. Louis. The Zoo is seeking applicants with immediate availability starting as early as the beginning of March. Energetic, responsible and service-oriented individuals with day and night availability are needed for part-time positions, including catering and food service personnel, attraction operators, education interpreters, security beats, retail and parking lot attendants and more. Dress for the fair is business casual. All successful candidates will be required to submit to a criminal background check and a drug test. For more information, call 314-646-4683 or visit stlzoo.org/employment.

▪ Tri-Township Library Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon. Tri-Township Library, 209 S. Main St., Troy. Book donations accepted during the book sale and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays. During inclement weather, call the Library at 618-667-2133 after 9 a.m. to see if the sale is canceled. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library.

Thursday, Jan. 25

▪ U.S. Navy Fair Winds — 7 p.m. Hettenhausen Center for the Arts, 400 N. Alton St., Lebanon. U.S. Navy Fair Winds is a versatile woodwind ensemble with a repertoire consisting of a variety of styles including classical, military marches and patriotic compositions. Admission is free; however, tickets are required to attend. mckendree.edu/the_hett

Other area happenings

▪ Musical Fables with Animation and Film — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28. Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market St., St. Louis. Music Director Stéphane Denève leads the SLSO in a feast for the ears and eyes in a program that combines aural and visual art. French animator Grégoire Pont conjures an entire visual world with animation projected during the first SLSO performances of Albert Roussel’s The Spider’s Feast. Sergei Prokofiev’s Peter and the Wolf is accompanied by the Academy Award-winning short film in a new reimagination of a concert hall staple.

▪ ImpactLife Blood Drive — 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30. St. Clare of Assisi Catholic CHurch and St. Clare School, Fellowship Hall, 1411 Cross St., O’Fallon. The need for blood is urgent during winter months, when the holidays and winter weather reduce blood donations. To donate, please contact ImpactLife at 800-747-5401 or visit bloodcenter.org/group and use code 10841 to schedule online. St. Clare School will earn a textbook grant if enough blood donations are collected. Donors will receive a gift card or rewards store bonus points.

▪ ‘Trauma Comes Home: The Battle for the Warrior Family’ Film Screening and Workshop — Screenings 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8. Workshop 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9. Southwestern Illinois College, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. The two-day event is designed to equip people with the tools and training needed to empower veterans to overcome the hurts of the past, walk in wholeness, and encourage them to identify their next life mission. The goal isn’t just to find healing from the past, but to forge ahead into the best possible future. The Warrior Hope training will be facilitated by Bob Waldrep, the founder and president of Crosswinds, and Andy Jenkins, co-creator of the Warrior Hope curriculum. The 12-lesson training gives participants all of the resources they need to lead their own group and implement strategy. Participants can attend any or all parts of this is a two-day event. The events are free, but registration is required at warriorhope.online/SWIC.

▪ Southwestern Illinois College Health Science Day — Friday, March 22. SWIC Belleville Campus, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. High school students can explore some of the exciting educational and career opportunities offered in the first responder and health science fields. High school students from surrounding areas are invited to the Belleville campus to get a chance to meet SWIC faculty and staff, and learn about the college’s Health Science, Homeland Security, and Business programs. The day will feature a staged car accident that will demonstrate how each profession has an integral part to play in everyday emergencies. Students will get a chance to watch the accident scene unfold, as well as experience what happens to critical patients in a mock Emergency Room. Not only will students get to experience what it is like working in the field, they will also have an opportunity to speak with potential employers and work with college faculty performing hands-on activities in Health Science disciplines in SWIC’s state-of-the-art labs. To register for this free event, visit https://swic.tfaforms.net/217806.