O’Fallon Around Town - Jan. 4 edition

Thursday, Jan. 4

▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Online via Zoom. Program: “East Side Mishpachah: Jewish History and Family in Southwestern Illinois.” Mishpachah is the Hebrew word for family and is usually used to refer to one’s extended family. Learn about the Jewish communities in East St. Louis and Belleville in this new presentation by St. Clair County Historical Society Executive Director William P. Shannon. The meeting is open to the public, but space is limited. Reservation information is at stclair-ilgs.org/events or facebook.com/STCCGSIL.

Friday, Jan. 5

▪ Tri-Township Library Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon Friday. Tri-Township Library, 209 S. Main St., Troy. Book donations accepted during the book sale and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library. 618-667-2133.

▪ O’Fallon Knights of Columbus & Ladies Auxiliary Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Traditional menu of cod, tilapia, catfish, hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks and several side dishes. Dine-in and carryout. Credit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-632-6229. facebook.com/KnightsOfColumbus4239

▪ Swansea Fish Stand — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays. KC Club & Event Center, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, O’Fallon. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Open for carryout, call-in and dine-in orders. 618-222-7171. facebook.com/KCClubEastStLouis

▪ Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Dine-in or carryout available. For carryout, call 618-624-5412. facebook.com/shiloheagles545 or shiloheagles545.com

Wednesday, Jan. 10

▪ Green Door Art Gallery: Hooked on Fibers — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays, Jan. 10 thru March 24. Green Door Art Gallery, 21 N. Gore St., Webster Groves, Missouri. Opening reception 5-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19. “Hooked on Fibers: The Art of the Stitch” features rug hooking textile art by Sheri Ahner, and mixed media fiber art by Chris Burton, Liz Davidson and Ana Sumner. The artwork will be available for sale. 314-202-4071 or greendoorartgallery.com.

▪ National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) Alvin G. Bohley Chapter 1019 — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. O’Town Food Hall and Tap House, 1214 Central Park Drive, O’Fallon. Speaker at noon from O’Fallon Library. All active and retired federal and postal employees are welcome. Meetings held the second Wednesday of each month except for May and December socials. NARFE remains the go-to resource for the federal community. For information, contact James at jbflat2021@gmail.com or call 618-795-5174.

Thursday, Jan. 11

▪ Green Door Art Gallery: Upon Further Reflection — 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, from Jan. 11 thru April 5. Edward Jones Office of Bobby Lessentine, CFP, 3141 South Grand, St. Louis. Opening reception 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11. Green Door Art Gallery is pleased to partner with Bobby Lessentine, Financial Advisor, Edward Jones, in presenting Upon Further Reflection, a collection of oil and cold wax paintings by Mark Witzling. Join us for the opening reception on Jan. 11. Meet the artist and enjoy refreshments while you view the exhibit. Please call before visiting during exhibit hours: 314-772-5304. greendoorartgallery.com

Other area happenings

▪ O’Fallon Township Senior Committee Dinner & Entertainment — 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18. Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. Cost: $3. For Township residents only. Reservation deadline: Friday, Jan. 12.

HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital announces prenatal education class dates for new year

Expectant moms can get all their “what to expect when expecting” questions answered by attending any or all the prenatal education programs offered by HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in the coming year.

St. Elizabeth’s Women and Infants Center offers a wide range of services for mothers and infants, and the class schedule for 2024 is now available. It includes Prepared Childbirth and Breastfeeding Classes that are taught by a registered nurse from St. Elizabeth’s Women and Infants Center. Classes are open to any mom-to-be and their support person. The recommended time to attend is after 28 weeks.

“We want to make sure we are providing moms and families with the information they need so they are as prepared as they can be for the delivery, as well as taking their baby home,” shared Julie Brooks, RN, BSN, CLC, childbirth educator and lactation counselor at St. Elizabeth’s Women and Infants Center. “We invite both the expectant mother and her support person to attend our educational classes, even if they haven’t decided where to deliver.”

With each prenatal class, participants are given a guided tour of St. Elizabeth’s Women and Infants Center, which provides many amenities for expecting mothers. In addition to traditional pain management options, St. Elizabeth’s offers alternatives such nitrous oxide and Hydrotherapy tubs for mothers-to-be who meet safety guidelines. And it is important to note that an OB-certified registered nurse anesthetist (CRNA) is available for 24/7 anesthesia coverage, plus a state-of-the-art C-section room is located within the unit. Following delivery, new moms and their support person can room together in a private postpartum room with the newborn.

St. Elizabeth’s Women and Infants Center is recognized by the National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification Program, created by Cribs for Kids, as a Gold Safe Sleep Hospital. The hospital also has a partnership with SSM Health Cardinal Glennon pediatricians, who provide coverage 24/7. These pediatricians care for babies admitted to our Well or Intermediate Care Nurseries. The Intermediate Care Nursery is also staffed with specially trained nurses to care for babies born with special health care needs.

The Prepared Childbirth class is offered as two weekday evening sessions or an all-day Saturday class, while the Breastfeeding class is a weekday evening class. The full calendar of dates at St. Elizabeth’s can be reviewed on the Classes & Events section of the hospital website, www.steliz.org. For more information, email childbirtheduc@hshs.org.