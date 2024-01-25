O’Fallon Around Town - Jan. 25 edition

Noon Friday, Jan. 26, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Submissions will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Friday, Jan. 26

▪ O’Fallon Knights of Columbus & Ladies Auxiliary Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Traditional menu of cod, tilapia, catfish, hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks and several side dishes. Dine-in and carryout. Credit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-632-6229. facebook.com/KnightsOfColumbus4239

▪ Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Dine-in or carryout available. For carryout, call 618-624-5412. facebook.com/shiloheagles545 or shiloheagles545.com

Saturday, Jan. 27

▪ 2024 Orchid Show — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily Jan. 27 thru Feb. 25 (Orchid Nights Feb 8 & 22). Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Blvd., St. Louis. The beloved Orchid Show returns to the Missouri Botanical Garden this winter featuring thousands of vibrant orchid blooms in nearly every color of the rainbow. The show is a once-a-year opportunity to see plants from the Garden’s impressive orchid collection, which includes more than 5,000 individual plants representing nearly 700 unique kinds of orchids. Nearly one in ten orchids in the collection is threatened or endangered. mobot.org

Sunday, Jan. 28 thru Thursday, Feb. 1

▪ St. Louis Jewish Community Center Winter Used Book Sale — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28 (preview day), 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 29 thru Thursday, Feb. 1. Staenberg Family Complex Arts & Education Building, 2 Millstone Campus Drive, St. Louis. Book lovers, collectors and avid readers all anticipate this event, which benefits the Cultural Arts Department of the J. Thousands of titles include novels, biographies, politics, religion, sports, cookbooks, history, animals, art, science, science fiction, business, women’s issues, foreign languages, gardening, poetry, psychology, self-help, humor … the list goes on. jccstl.com/programs/used-book-sale/

Tuesday, Jan. 30

▪ ImpactLife Blood Drive — 3-7 p.m. St. Clare of Assisi Catholic CHurch and St. Clare School, Fellowship Hall, 1411 Cross St., O’Fallon. The need for blood is urgent during winter months, when the holidays and winter weather reduce blood donations. To donate, please contact ImpactLife at 800-747-5401 or visit bloodcenter.org/group and use code 10841 to schedule online. St. Clare School will earn a textbook grant if enough blood donations are collected. Donors will receive a gift card or rewards store bonus points.

Thursday, Feb. 1

▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Online via Zoom. Program: “Postal Service in Early Illinois and Missouri.” Mail routes in territorial Illinois and early statehood were dearly needed by government officials, pioneers and settlers. How were the routes established? How reliably could mail be expected? Find out in this presentation by Andrew Cooperman, adjunct professor of History at Southwestern Illinois College. The meeting is open to the public, but space is limited. Reservation information is at stclair-ilgs.org/events or facebook.com/STCCGSIL.

Other area happenings

▪ Barber and Price — 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 2. Touhill Performing Arts Center, 1 Touhill Circle, St. Louis. Florence Price was a pioneer, a key figure in the Black Chicago Renaissance, championed by America’s finest performers. Her Third Symphony, written during the height of the Great Depression, combines deep passion with an ear for great tunes and danceable rhythms and receives its first SLSO performances in this program. Valerie Coleman’s Umoja seeks a union for family, community, nation, and race. Violinist Augustin Hadelich, an international sensation, and a St. Louis favorite, plays Samuel Barber’s Violin Concerto. Tickets start at $15. slso.org

▪ ‘The Chaos of Being’ Art Show — 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3. Ellipsis Studio, 3304 Meramec St., St. Louis. Old Bones Inc. will display new paintings. Evening includes special guests, free refreshments, music and entertainment. The show will be on display through February with limited viewing hours. Old Bones, Inc. is a collaboration between self-taught artists Andy Dykeman and Mark Regester. Their work reflects the DIY values and aesthetics that come from spending formative years immersed in the punk rock scene. Skulls, UFOs, ghosts, spines, brains and fire are all common themes in their work with a healthy dose of writing and dark humor.

▪ Animaniacs: In Concert — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3. Hettenhausen Center for the Arts, 400 N. Alton St., Lebanon. join the voices of Animaniacs, the iconic animated Warner Bros. series for a “zany, animan-y and totally insane-y” evening as they perform the world-famous songs from the beloved cartoon series backed by the original projected animation. This show features Emmy-winning composer Randy Rogel on piano and the voice talents of Emmy winner Rob Paulsen (Yakko and Pinky on Animaniacs; Raphael on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) and Maurice LaMarche (The Brain on Animaniacs; The King in Disney’s Frozen). mckendree.edu/the_hett

▪ ‘Trauma Comes Home: The Battle for the Warrior Family’ Film Screening and Workshop — Screenings 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8. Workshop 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9. Southwestern Illinois College, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. The two-day event is designed to equip people with the tools and training needed to empower veterans to overcome the hurts of the past, walk in wholeness, and encourage them to identify their next life mission. The goal isn’t just to find healing from the past, but to forge ahead into the best possible future. The Warrior Hope training will be facilitated by Bob Waldrep, the founder and president of Crosswinds, and Andy Jenkins, co-creator of the Warrior Hope curriculum. The 12-lesson training gives participants all of the resources they need to lead their own group and implement strategy. Participants can attend any or all parts of this is a two-day event. The events are free, but registration is required at warriorhope.online/SWIC.

▪ 7Hills Student Conference — Friday-Saturday, March 1-2. First Baptist Church O’Fallon, 1111 E. U.S. Highway 50, O’Fallon. Doors open 5:45 p.m. March 1 and 12:45 p.m. March 2. The 7Hills Student Conference seeks to bring together students from the metro east for a weekend filled with the transformative power of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Over the course of two days, participants will engage in dynamic preaching, authentic worship, challenging breakout sessions, and meaningful community building. This weekend promises to be a unique opportunity for encounter, equipping, and empowerment. Cost: $39/person; $59/person with a conference shirt. For more info: fbcofallon.org/shsc.

▪ Southwestern Illinois College Health Science Day — Friday, March 22. SWIC Belleville Campus, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. High school students can explore some of the exciting educational and career opportunities offered in the first responder and health science fields. High school students from surrounding areas are invited to the Belleville campus to get a chance to meet SWIC faculty and staff, and learn about the college’s Health Science, Homeland Security, and Business programs. The day will feature a staged car accident that will demonstrate how each profession has an integral part to play in everyday emergencies. Students will get a chance to watch the accident scene unfold, as well as experience what happens to critical patients in a mock Emergency Room. Not only will students get to experience what it is like working in the field, they will also have an opportunity to speak with potential employers and work with college faculty performing hands-on activities in Health Science disciplines in SWIC’s state-of-the-art labs. To register for this free event, visit swic.tfaforms.net/217806.