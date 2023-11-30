O’Fallon Around Town - Nov. 30 edition

Noon Friday, Dec. 1, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Submissions will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Thursday, Nov. 30

▪ Missouri Botanical Garden 11th annual Garden Glow — Hours vary nightly through Saturday, Jan. 6 (except Dec. 24-25.) Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Blvd., St. Louis. Celebrate the holiday season at the most spectacular holiday lights experience in the St. Louis area. Featuring nearly two million dazzling lights, Garden Glow transforms the iconic setting of the Missouri Botanical Garden into an enchanted wonderland rich with mesmerizing displays and unforgettable moments. Advance tickets encouraged. For hours and info: mobot.org

▪ U.S. Bank Wild Lights at the Saint Louis Zoo — 5-8:30 p.m. on select dates through Saturday, Dec. 30. Saint Louis Zoo, One Government Drive, St. Louis. Escape to a wild wonderland with brand new twinkling light displays and festive family fun. For dates, tickets and other info, visit stlzoo.org/wildlights.

Friday, Dec. 1

▪ O’Fallon Knights of Columbus & Ladies Auxiliary Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Traditional menu of cod, tilapia, catfish, hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks and several side dishes. Dine-in and carryout. Credit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-632-6229. facebook.com/KnightsOfColumbus4239

▪ Swansea Fish Stand — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays. KC Club & Event Center, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, O’Fallon. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Open for carryout, call-in and dine-in orders. 618-222-7171. facebook.com/KCClubEastStLouis

▪ Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Dine-in or carryout available. For carryout, call 618-624-5412. facebook.com/shiloheagles545 or shiloheagles545.com

Friday, Dec. 1 thru Sunday, Dec. 3

▪ International Gem & Jewelry Show — Noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, 10 a.m to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, and 11 a.m to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3. Gateway Center, 1 Gateway Drive, Collinsville. Forget retail; shop directly from designers, wholesalers and manufacturers for the largest selection at the lowest prices. Shop from rows and rows of quality jewelry, gemstone, bead, jewelry supply and accessory dealers in a unique marketplace setting. Find something for everyone when you visit America’s favorite jewelry and gemstone marketplace. gatewaycenter.com

Saturday, Dec. 2

▪ Holiday Party - Gateway Classic Cars — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Gateway Classic Cars, 1181 Central Park Drive, O’Fallon. Celebrate the season while supporting the amazing work of Fire Truck O’ Toys and Toys for Tots. Gateway Classic Cars will assist their mission by collecting new and unwrapped toys for Santa to deliver to local hospitals and families. Food, drinks, and music will be provided (while supplies last). Free admission with a donation or an unwrapped toy. facebook.com/GatewayClassicCars

Wednesday, Dec. 6

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness: NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group — 6:30-8 p.m. Online via Zoom. Free peer-to-peer support group for adults with a mental health condition working towards recovery. Every Wednesday. Open the Zoom app and enter 3914844542. For information: kelly.nami.swi@gmail.com or 618-798-9788.

▪ Live at the Sheldon: Rhythmic Strings — 7:30 p.m. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis. Let texture and rhythm envelope you as a quintet of SLSO string players performs the strumming pizzicato of Jessie Montgomery’s Strum and the playful, Latin-influenced Pasemisí, Pasemisá by Christian Quiñones. Franz Schubert’s String Quintet in C major, considered one of his greatest accomplishments, rounds out the evening with its beautiful variations in light, color, and harmony. 314-534-1700 or slso.org.

Thursday, Dec. 7

▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Online via Zoom. Program: “SCCGS at Work.” Learn how each committee on the SCCGS Board goes about tasks under his/her care. Installation of officers will also take place. The meeting is open to the public, but space is limited. Reservation information is at stclair-ilgs.org/events or facebook.com/STCCGSIL.

Other area happenings

▪ Gospel Christmas — 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8. Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market St., St. Louis. “At an IN UNISON concert, the energy is electric,” says chorus manager Michelle Byrd. Turn the heat up this season with the soulful stylings St. Louis Symphony Orchestra’s IN UNISON Chorus, joined by Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Wintley Phipps who is known for his powerful bass-baritone voice. slso.org

▪ Breakfast with Santa — 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 9. Klucker Hall, 14 Park Drive, Shiloh. Join Santa for a continental breakfast (pastries, donuts, coffee, juice) and photos. Includes free crafts for kids to make and take. Purchase tickets at the door: $5 per adult; kids eat free with donations for the Weekend Wildcats. Needed donations: saltine crackers, tuna packets, single-serving snacks, canned pasta sauce, canned vegetables and fruit, small jars of peanut butter, granola bars and trail mix, oatmeal, soup, pasta noodles, macaroni and cheese, Chef Boyardee, Ramen, microwave popcorn, peanut butter crackers. RSVP in advance (for food count) to 618-632-1022, ext. 119.

▪ Bundles for Babies — 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 9. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, Main Lobby, 1 St. Elizabeth Blvd., O’Fallon. Guests will meet St. Elizabeth’s Women and Infants Center staff, receive health and safety information and learn about services available to help them welcome their bundle of joy. Guided tours will also be offered of the Women and Infants Center. The tours will be limited to small groups to respect current patients’ privacy and safety. Christmas activities are also planned for children, including free photos with Santa while sharing cookies and milk and creating a fun holiday craft project to take home. 618-234-2120, ext. 31260.

▪ O’Fallon Township Senior Committee Dinner & Entertainment — 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21. 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. For O’Fallon Township residents only. Cost: $3. Reservations deadline: Thursday, Dec. 14.